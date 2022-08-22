How rising lending rates curb expansion, investment plans

Economist and finance author Aaron Brown famously quoted “you need a strategy, and a trade or investment decision can be evaluated only in the context of that strategy.” Investment in simple words is acquiring assets such as stocks, bonds, machinery, buildings, and so forth to build wealth, for income and appreciation.

Financial investments are those where investors put money into instruments including shares, mutual funds, pensions, fixed deposits, government bonds, and alike, with the hope of appreciation and returns in terms of dividends or interest. The term real investment in economics, on the other hand, adds to the capital stock and creates a productive capacity. It leads to an increase in the level of income, employment, and production by raising the stock of goods.

Apart from the financial and the real investment, there are other bases to distinguish between the different types of investment. The level of investment in the economy is very sensitive to the changes in the prevailing interest rates. Generally when interest rates are high, investments decreases and vice versa.

Kenya currently maintains an annual interest rate of 7.5 percent used by the Central Bank to implement monetary policy. Kenya Bank Lending Rates were reported at 12.20 percent per annum in May 2022. Recently, at the beginning of the second half of the year 2022, most commercial banks across Kenya raised lending rates for individuals and businesses owing to the risk-based lending plans by CBK.

Lending rates

The lending rates by banks have gone up as far as 16percent interest per annum and higher depending on various factors including the creditworthiness of the borrower. Companies wishing to expand may not be making the percentage of the profit which could match the high-interest rates on borrowing thereby impacting the chances of expansion.

The Keynesian theory of investment gives importance to the role of interest rates in investment decisions. Changes in the interest rates affect the level of planned investment undertaken in the economy. A reduction of the interest rates decreases the cost of investment relative to the potential yield and as a result, planned capital investment projects on the margin become worthwhile and investment raises a firm will only invest if the discounted healed exceeds the cost of the project. There is an inverse relationship between the investment and the rate of interest. There are several factors affecting the expected profitability of the investment in addition to interest rates including project life expectations, cost, technical changes, and so forth.

Investment is an increase in the capital stock such as buying a factory or machine or the addition to the productive capacity. The decision of the firms and individuals about how much investment to make depends on the interest rates and marginal efficiency of capital. If interest rates are high, it makes it expensive to borrow money and leads to a fall in investment. This is because investment is often financed through borrowing. Also when interest rates are high, it becomes more attractive to save money, thereby making it a savings market, which also has its positives.

Investment is often financed out of retained profit therefore, a high-interest rate means that saving money in the bank or investing in bonds is more attractive. Marginal efficiency of capital in simple words is the expected profit rate from investment.

The investment decision is a “marginal benefit marginal cost” decision where the marginal cost is the interest-rate first that must be paid for the borrowed funds and the marginal benefit derived from the investment is the expected rate of return rate. The investment decision will be made by comparing these costs and benefits. An investment is made if the expected rate of return exceeds the interest rate. Investment is inversely related to the interest rate.

Favourable market conditions

There are many bases on which investments can be distinguished. Planned, intended or voluntary investment is undertaken by a firm to achieve certain predefined targets. It leads to an increase in the existing stock of the capital through the addition of the inventory such as the installation of an additional machine or when corporates issue bonds to build manufacturing plants for instance. This type of investment may be motivated by larger sales or by favourable market conditions locally and regionally/internationally.

The unplanned or unintended or involuntary investment, on the other hand, is that part of the investment which is not anticipated or intended by the firm, it takes place when the planning does not go well in real-world situations. Here, if the firm has financial investments with good liquidity, they are helpful to manage the cash-flow situation.

When we look at businesses or upscale and look at the economy, the gross investment is whatever additions are made to the capital stock of the economy. This can take the form of expenditures on new fixed capital assets for example houses, machinery, factories, changing the inventories, and major infrastructure projects over a given period.

However, a part of the new capital is used to replace the depreciated capital goods so the gross investment is not the net addition to the capital stock of the firm or economy. Autonomous investment and induced investment are based on the determinants of investment.

The investment is said to be autonomous if the amount of investment is unaffected by the level of income or the market rate of interest. This investment depends upon certain social economic and political factors. On the other hand, an investment that depends upon the profit or income expectations of the entrepreneurs is called induced investment.

There can be many factors like prices, wages, and interest changes that affect the profits and thereby induce the investment level in the economy. An increase in the level of income causes an increase in the level of employment thus increasing demand for consumer goods. This in turn leads to an increase in investments.

Investment in production decisions is taken up by the firms by considering profitability. These decisions are influenced by the expectations that the entrepreneurs form about the future revenue and cost streams which allow them to make guesses about what their Profit might be.

Investment decisions thus depend on whether the product of the asset to be purchased delivers a positive return above the cost or not. The marginal efficiency of capital can also be considered when investing in production.