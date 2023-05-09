How programme that supports slum children came into being

When Titus Kuria was growing up in Nairobi’s Mathare slums, the challenging social life around him would only paint a picture of an uncertain, hopeless and possibly a disastrous future. Life presented all manner of difficulties, especially to the youth.

Kuria was brought up in a single family setup. His mother struggled to take care of him and his three siblings. The financial challenges meant that living in Mathare was their best option.

That notwithstanding, the mother put her best foot forward and tried to educate her children. Even so, achieving this noble course proved a herculean task. Infact, in most cases, Kuria would find himself spending more time at home than at school due to lack of school fees.

Apart from the challenges in his family, Kuria’s neigbouhood had all manner of undesirable activities happening, and this posed yet another threat to the future of many young boys and girls.

In Manoki base for instant, gang rapes and femicides seemed to be the norm rather than the exception.

“This is the hangout spot I spent most of my childhood time. It was one of, if not, the worst areas for girls and women to visit,” the 38-year old recalls.

Support bright students

“Back then, when we were still friends and in the same youth group, my wife, Njoki, could not gather enough courage to visit my place after I invited her and her friends several times.”

Still, these trials would not have been enough to put off the shining star in Kuria. Perhaps, it is the challenges that built in him an inspiration for becoming a ray of hope in the same area that threatened his future. Eventually, Kuria joined college and thereafter got a well-paying job.

In his quest to realise his dream of pursuing education in Mathare, he, together with a friend Charles Onyango, and a local teacher Benedict Kiage, met Victoria Sheppard, a Canadian woman working with UNEP Nairobi as a consultant.

They agreed to support bright students from low-income families in Mathare. Two girls were the immediate beneficiaries. This is how Canada-Mathare Education Trust, commonly referred to as CME trust, was born in 2006.

“I have been a volunteer in this organisation for 15 years. I have used my resources and connections to ensure all scholars access quality and safe education, employment opportunities as well as critical personal and community leadership skills during their school breaks so far, over 300 students have benefitted,” he explains.

While implementing the programmes, the organisation has noted that girls are more vulnerable to the risks posed by the harsh environment in slum areas or even generally speaking. According to statistics from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), four in every 10 women experience physical or sexual violence in their life.

Education opportunities

Esther Njenga, a programmes manager at CME trust says the realisation for this need has led the organisation to put in more concentration to empowering girl child education in Mathare.

“We are trying to ensure that women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential so they can earn their own livelihoods, which will benefit families as well as the economic growth of their families and community. We agree that investing in women and girls is the right thing to do and the smart way to reduce poverty and inequality,” she said during the recent launch of Wezesha Kike programme.

And now, the organisation has been boosted by a pledge made by the Canadian government to offer support to education programmes in Mathare. According to Canadian High Commissioner Christoper Thornely, who spoke during the launch of Wezesha Kike, the need for providing education in low-income areas requires combined effort from both the government, non-governmental organisation and other stakeholder.

“We have a very active working relationship between Canada and Kenya. We have worked with technical training institutions to help young Kenyans acquire skills that they need. We intend to accelerate this support targeting even slum areas,” Thornely said.