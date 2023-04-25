How misstep cost ex-MP’s medical insurance company Sh317m claim

Former lawmaker’s firm Mediplus lost legal battle against Sanlam Kenya after health cover deal went sour shortly after entering into a partnership

On December 14, 1999, Mediplus Services Limited, a collapsed medical insurance company associated with former Kikuyu MP Lewis Nguyai, entered into a multi-million-shilling insurance contract with Sanlam Kenya PLC (previously Pan Africa Insurance Company Limited).

The contract concerned the provision of medical insurance services in Kenya.

To protect the deal, Sanlam reinsured the same with Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Limited. The latter agreed to indemnify Sanlam against all or part of any liability it might incur against Mediplus, according to the insurance contract.

Mr Nguyai is a former chairman of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) board and served as Assistant Cabinet minister for Local Government in the administration of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

In the insurance contract with Sanlam, Mediplus was to administer and manage policies on behalf of Sanlam and Hannover, deal with the paperwork, and process and make payments on behalf of the pair.

It would also remit to them insurance premiums collected from customers after deducting monies paid out in the settlement of claims, administration fees, and broker’s commission.

The cedant administration fee was 35 per cent while the broker’s commission was 17.5 per cent. A cedent is a party in an insurance contract who passes the financial obligation for certain potential losses to the insurer.

Mediplus paid Sh137,420,627 as premiums and upon receipt of the amount, the two insurance companies were obligated to insure and reinsure the customers procured by Mediplus.

Sanlam undertook to reimburse Mediplus all the claims processed and lodged by Mediplus within one year ending on June 30, 2003, being the period of cover. But in December 2001 during the currency of the agreement, Sanlam terminated the contract based on a “clean cut” and further declined to manage the run-off as is the practice in the insurance industry.

During the run-off period, the insurer remains liable for claims lodged under the expired or cancelled policy for a certain period.

The termination was because Sanlam had become a loss-making business in its capacity as the insurer of Mediplus, prompting Hannover to declare that it would cease to provide any reinsurance support concerning Sanlam’s business from January 2002 unless the increase in premiums was implemented.

This led Sanlam to terminate Mediplus’ business through the “clean cut” method and refunded all unearned premiums to Mediplus.

A dispute arose between the parties on the outstanding balance due to Mediplus from Sanlam. The dispute was referred to the Commissioner of Insurance. They were unable to resolve the dispute concerning the outstanding claims after the termination of the insurance contract between them.

By a letter dated September 12, 2002, the Commissioner of Insurance observed that Mediplus and Sanlam had compromised the dispute.

The Commissioner of Insurance stated that it had been agreed by the parties that the total amount payable to Mediplus by Sanlam after the final reconciliation on outstanding claims was Sh4,684,778. Sanlam promised to pay the sum by September 18, 2002.

Eighteen years later, Mediplus filed a case in court in December 2020 contending that Sanlam neglected and refused to make reimbursements for claims that had crystallised during the runoff period.

As a consequence of the alleged breach, Mediplus said the unpaid claims accrued to the tune of Sh317,229,566 and it continued to suffer losses. It sought an award for the said sums, general damages for breach of contract, interest, and costs of the suit.

As a result of the alleged breach, Mr Nguyai a director of Mediplus told the court that the two insurance firms also owed his company Sh130,124,458 in the ratio of 20:80 per cent, respectively from claims arising out of the “run-off period”, following the allegedly unlawful termination of the Medical Reinsurance Cover Note 1999.

But the firm has now lost the claim after the court found that Mr Nguyai’s firm was confusing the insurance and reinsurance contracts. Justice Alfred Mebeya also blocked Sanlam from transferring Mr Nguyai’s claim to its successor, APA Insurance Limited.

APA took over the general insurance business of Sanalam in September 2005, well after Sanlam had compromised its dispute with Mediplus. T

he judge said Mediplus’ insurance contract was with Sanlam while the latter had a reinsurance contract with Hannover.

He said the 1999 cover note was a reinsurance contract between Sanlam and Hannover while the insurance contract was between Mediplus and Sanlam.

“The 1999 cover note is a reinsurance contract. The purpose of reinsurance is to indemnify the reinsured against liability that may arise on the primary insurance. A reinsurance policy is usually contracted between an insurance company and a reinsurance company,” said the judge.

Notwithstanding that Mediplus was named as the insured in the cover note, the judge said the same was between Sanlam and Hannover.

“This is why the same was only signed by Sanlam and Hannover. Mediplus was not a party to the same. Although the plaintiff could be indemnified as stipulated in the cover note, the plaintiff was not a party thereto and cannot enforce the same as it only related to the defendants who were the signatories,” said the judge. Although Mediplus could be indemnified as stipulated in the cover note, it was not a party and cannot enforce the same as it only related to Sanlam and Hannover, who were the signatories.

He also threw out the claim of Mediplus for Sh317 million after finding that it had compromised its claim with Sanlam through the proceedings before the Commissioner of Insurance. Therefore, he said, its claim against the defendants fails in total.

The judge noted that at the dispute before the Commissioner of Insurance, it had been agreed by the parties that the total amount payable to Mediplus by Sanlam after final reconciliation on outstanding claims was Sh4.6 million, which Sanlam promised to pay by September 18, 2002.

“It is noted that prior to the conclusions by the Commissioner of Insurance, the representatives of Mediplus and Sanlam participated in the reconciliation on the final claims owed to Mediplus. The last paragraph of the reconciliation indicated, thus, ‘The resolving of the above closes the Mediplus claims account’,” said Justice Mebeya.

He found that evidence on record supported the assertion by Sanlam that it had paid the amounts agreed and the taxes due as stipulated by the Commissioner of Insurance.

Mediplus did not adduce evidence to demonstrate that the claims as agreed upon by the parties remained unsettled.

“As at the time the dispute was being submitted to the Commissioner, Mediplus well knew that there were still claims by policyholders, which were still being submitted. It readily accepted to deal with the refund of premiums and chose to ignore the issue of the running claims.”

“Can it be allowed thereafter to turn around and assert that the run-off arrangement applied? I do not think so. It cannot be allowed to deal with the issue, which to the court, seems to have been intertwined piecemeal. The claim was, in my view, an afterthought,” said Justice Mabeya.

How misstep cost ex-MP’s medical insurance company Sh317m claim

Former lawmaker’s firm Mediplus lost legal battle against Sanlam Kenya after health cover deal went sour shortly after entering into a partnership

On December 14, 1999, Mediplus Services Limited, a collapsed medical insurance company associated with former Kikuyu MP Lewis Nguyai, entered into a multi-million-shilling insurance contract with Sanlam Kenya PLC (previously Pan Africa Insurance Company Limited).

The contract concerned the provision of medical insurance services in Kenya.

To protect the deal, Sanlam reinsured the same with Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Limited. The latter agreed to indemnify Sanlam against all or part of any liability it might incur against Mediplus, according to the insurance contract.

Mr Nguyai is a former chairman of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) board and served as Assistant Cabinet minister for Local Government in the administration of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

In the insurance contract with Sanlam, Mediplus was to administer and manage policies on behalf of Sanlam and Hannover, deal with the paperwork, and process and make payments on behalf of the pair.

It would also remit to them insurance premiums collected from customers after deducting monies paid out in the settlement of claims, administration fees, and broker’s commission.

The cedant administration fee was 35 per cent while the broker’s commission was 17.5 per cent. A cedent is a party in an insurance contract who passes the financial obligation for certain potential losses to the insurer.

Mediplus paid Sh137,420,627 as premiums and upon receipt of the amount, the two insurance companies were obligated to insure and reinsure the customers procured by Mediplus.

Sanlam undertook to reimburse Mediplus all the claims processed and lodged by Mediplus within one year ending on June 30, 2003, being the period of cover. But in December 2001 during the currency of the agreement, Sanlam terminated the contract based on a “clean cut” and further declined to manage the run-off as is the practice in the insurance industry.

During the run-off period, the insurer remains liable for claims lodged under the expired or cancelled policy for a certain period.

The termination was because Sanlam had become a loss-making business in its capacity as the insurer of Mediplus, prompting Hannover to declare that it would cease to provide any reinsurance support concerning Sanlam’s business from January 2002 unless the increase in premiums was implemented.

This led Sanlam to terminate Mediplus’ business through the “clean cut” method and refunded all unearned premiums to Mediplus.

A dispute arose between the parties on the outstanding balance due to Mediplus from Sanlam. The dispute was referred to the Commissioner of Insurance. They were unable to resolve the dispute concerning the outstanding claims after the termination of the insurance contract between them.

By a letter dated September 12, 2002, the Commissioner of Insurance observed that Mediplus and Sanlam had compromised the dispute.

The Commissioner of Insurance stated that it had been agreed by the parties that the total amount payable to Mediplus by Sanlam after the final reconciliation on outstanding claims was Sh4,684,778. Sanlam promised to pay the sum by September 18, 2002.

Eighteen years later, Mediplus filed a case in court in December 2020 contending that Sanlam neglected and refused to make reimbursements for claims that had crystallised during the runoff period.

As a consequence of the alleged breach, Mediplus said the unpaid claims accrued to the tune of Sh317,229,566 and it continued to suffer losses. It sought an award for the said sums, general damages for breach of contract, interest, and costs of the suit.

As a result of the alleged breach, Mr Nguyai a director of Mediplus told the court that the two insurance firms also owed his company Sh130,124,458 in the ratio of 20:80 per cent, respectively from claims arising out of the “run-off period”, following the allegedly unlawful termination of the Medical Reinsurance Cover Note 1999.

But the firm has now lost the claim after the court found that Mr Nguyai’s firm was confusing the insurance and reinsurance contracts. Justice Alfred Mebeya also blocked Sanlam from transferring Mr Nguyai’s claim to its successor, APA Insurance Limited.

APA took over the general insurance business of Sanalam in September 2005, well after Sanlam had compromised its dispute with Mediplus. T

he judge said Mediplus’ insurance contract was with Sanlam while the latter had a reinsurance contract with Hannover.

He said the 1999 cover note was a reinsurance contract between Sanlam and Hannover while the insurance contract was between Mediplus and Sanlam.

“The 1999 cover note is a reinsurance contract. The purpose of reinsurance is to indemnify the reinsured against liability that may arise on the primary insurance. A reinsurance policy is usually contracted between an insurance company and a reinsurance company,” said the judge.

Notwithstanding that Mediplus was named as the insured in the cover note, the judge said the same was between Sanlam and Hannover.

“This is why the same was only signed by Sanlam and Hannover. Mediplus was not a party to the same. Although the plaintiff could be indemnified as stipulated in the cover note, the plaintiff was not a party thereto and cannot enforce the same as it only related to the defendants who were the signatories,” said the judge. Although Mediplus could be indemnified as stipulated in the cover note, it was not a party and cannot enforce the same as it only related to Sanlam and Hannover, who were the signatories.

He also threw out the claim of Mediplus for Sh317 million after finding that it had compromised its claim with Sanlam through the proceedings before the Commissioner of Insurance. Therefore, he said, its claim against the defendants fails in total.

The judge noted that at the dispute before the Commissioner of Insurance, it had been agreed by the parties that the total amount payable to Mediplus by Sanlam after final reconciliation on outstanding claims was Sh4.6 million, which Sanlam promised to pay by September 18, 2002.

“It is noted that prior to the conclusions by the Commissioner of Insurance, the representatives of Mediplus and Sanlam participated in the reconciliation on the final claims owed to Mediplus. The last paragraph of the reconciliation indicated, thus, ‘The resolving of the above closes the Mediplus claims account’,” said Justice Mebeya.

He found that evidence on record supported the assertion by Sanlam that it had paid the amounts agreed and the taxes due as stipulated by the Commissioner of Insurance.

Mediplus did not adduce evidence to demonstrate that the claims as agreed upon by the parties remained unsettled.

“As at the time the dispute was being submitted to the Commissioner, Mediplus well knew that there were still claims by policyholders, which were still being submitted. It readily accepted to deal with the refund of premiums and chose to ignore the issue of the running claims.”