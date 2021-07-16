Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Kenyan currency
Pool

Business

Prime

How lenders are milking small businesses dry

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A quarter of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) failed to honour their loan obligations last year.
  • A loan is classified as non-performing when the borrower fails to make payments at least 90 days after the stipulated time.


Small businesses are choking under huge debts as the tough business environment has resulted in non-performing loans over the past four years.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Third ship docks at Lamu Port with cargo from Zanzibar

  2. PRIME How lenders are milking small businesses dry

  3. UAE firm sets base in Kenya

  4. Safaricom gets Ethiopia's nod to start operations

  5. High global steel prices to pinch Kenyan developers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.