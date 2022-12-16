How KRA's accreditation of authorized economic operators will support import and export

Importers and exporters of goods can now easily recognize accredited Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs). This after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) awarded certificates of identification and recognition to over 300 AEOs.

This move is set to reduce cargo clearance time and the costs associated with importing or exporting cargo, while guaranteeing safe, secure, and legitimate trade. The AEO certificates were awarded at the inaugural national AEO forum hosted by KRA.

Speaking during the forum, Ms Lilian Nyawanda, KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control said the move will be instrumental in strengthening movement and clearance of goods at ports and border stations.

“KRA is committed to facilitating the expedited processing of AEO cargo for companies that maintain high levels of compliance as they engage in legitimate trade. Currently, approximately 30 per cent of customs revenue is collected from AEO accredited importers. The Authority intends to grow this figure by enhancing trade facilitation for the existing AEOs while expanding the programme to include compliant taxpayers in other categories, especially in warehousing and the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs),” said Ms Nyawanda.

The half-day forum was supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH that implements programmes on behalf of the German government. This forum is part of collaborative efforts between GIZ and KRA in the successful implementation of the AEO programme in Kenya.

While lauding this milestone by the Authority, Ms Jasmin Gohl, the Project Lead from the Alliances for Trade Facilitation (A4TF) programme, implemented by GIZ Kenya affirmed continued support from the German government to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness in international trade.

“Our goal as the GIZ Alliances for Trade Facilitation project is to support Kenya in boosting her trade competitiveness through creation of a conducive business environment thereby boosting economic growth and reducing poverty while creating sustainable employment. We hope to achieve this through strategic partnerships like what we have today with KRA,” she noted.

Businesses operating under the AEO programme had cited the absence of an open and transparent mechanism for identification of accredited enterprises as one of the challenges to successful implementation of this framework. The idea to provide AEOs with certificates was mooted following wide consultations with KRA to streamline the identification of operators.

The AEO programme expedites the movement, release and clearance of goods at ports and border stations by creating a partnership between customs and businesses where mutual trust is established. Businesses under this program are scrutinized significantly less at the border compared to other regular cross border traders.