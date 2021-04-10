Nairobi City
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Trends in the growth of Kenya’s public debt over the past decade compare fairly with its peers in the East Africa region and the continent in general.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

  2. PRIME My secret of making silage for big returns, from harvest to feeds

  3. PRIME Why some cattle go blind and all the possible remedies

  4. Make hay-making enjoyable and easier with this hand machine

  5. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.