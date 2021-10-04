Kenya Power technician
Limping giant: How the lights were dimmed at Kenya Power

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The power distributor has a huge stock of current liabilities, totalling Sh117 billion.
  • The company's waning ability to service loans and pay suppliers continues to pile pressure on its going concern basis.

If Kenya Power was not majority owned by the State, it would now be a company in receivership. Banks would be circling around it, ready to strip down its assets, and sell them to cut loses. 

