Pool

Business

Prime

How Kenya makes promises it never keeps for debt

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Kenya has perfected the art of making promises to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for bailout loans, only to retreat until the next cycle.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kenyatta family firm appeals Sh1.6m pay to plumber

  2. Treasury adds Sh81bn to debt in April bond sale

  3. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

  4. Ng’inja the Entertainer: I wear many hats

  5. PRIME Sell stake in cash-rich parastatals to boost revenue: MPs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.