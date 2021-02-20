How KCB, Total fell victim to Devani’s scheme

As global crude oil prices began to tumble in 2008 after years of climbing, institutions that had been financing petroleum purchases by local oil marketing companies (OMCs) suspect something was amiss in the Kenyan market.

The drop in crude oil price from $147 to $50 a barrel created a sudden demand for petroleum products across the whole world as people rushed to take advantage of the low pump prices.

In Kenya, the situation was the opposite.

Triton, one of the companies that had over the years used its political connections to get more than half of the storage space at Kipevu, which it used to keep petroleum products for speculative purposes, suddenly found itself with fuel it could not sell for a profit.

The lack of enough storage space for the rest of the companies at Kipevu Oil Storage Facility (KOSF) meant they could not import petroleum products fast enough to fill shortfall in the supply of fuel across Kenya.

Meanwhile, with demands mounting from its clients, specifically Total – which had been contracted to supply them with diesel for onward delivery to KenGen – Triton’s chief executive Yagnesh Devani decided to do all he could to save his company.

Despite Triton struggling financially and unable to pay its obligations or deliver petroleum products on time, Devani took the decision to participate in the October Open Tender System (OTS).

“The economics of the transactions at that time indicated that it would be a loss-making venture. I advised Devani not to participate in it but he went ahead and unilaterally did it without consulting me,” Collins Otieno, the Risk and Strategy Manager at Triton would later tell investigators

“I only learnt about it after Triton won the tender.”

Mr Otieno’s job at Triton was to work out the economics of importation of petroleum products before any decision on if to import was made. For four years, Triton had relied on his recommendations before committing itself to any Collateral Financing Agreement (CFA) with regards to the petroleum it imported.

In disregard of Mr Otieno’s advice, Triton applied for and won the tender to import diesel from the international market for sale to local OMCs through the OTS for October and November.

There was, however, a big problem, and it is one that would lead to Triton’s eventual demise two months later.

After winning the tender, Triton was shocked to find out that no bank was willing to finance its petroleum purchases.

At that time, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) was implementing an advanced computerised system on product accounting and stock movement in its network.

The implementation was incomplete and the system could not provide live data.

As a stop-gap measure to cushion his company from complaints from clients as he looked for money, Devani conspired with KPC employees who allowed Triton to draw oil from the KPC system that had not been paid for.

KPC staff then falsified records to show that the stocks were still in their system.

It did not take long before the banks realised something amiss, prompting them to write to KPC enquiring the position of their stock levels.

Meanwhile, Total was suffering losses from its arrangement with Triton due to late delivery of products.

KenGen, the end user of the diesel that was being imported by Triton, was paying for it at market prices at the time of delivery.

By this time, Triton was delaying its deliveries by up to three months.

With global crude oil prices on a free fall, it meant Total was making a loss from the arrangement.

This prompted Total to call Devani for a meeting to discuss Triton’s non-performance, only for Devani to drop a bombshell.

“It was the first time Devani agreed Triton was in serious financial problems,” Felix Majekodunmi, the managing director of Total told detectives.

Afraid of losing its supply contract with KenGen due to Triton’s non-performance, Total decided cancel its orders for June and July, which were yet to be delivered by the time Mr Majekodunmi and Mr Devani were meeting. The meeting took place at the beginning of September.

By this time, no bank was willing to finance Triton, forcing it to buy petroleum on the spot from the global market.

This too, proved difficult as Devani – thinking he was playing in the big league – had months earlier registered Triton Bulk Storage Ltd, which was building an oil storage facility in Mombasa.

The facility, with a capacity of 65 million litres, was supposed to be completed within a year and construction was projected to cost Sh2 billion.

Construction started in early 2008. Money was being diverted from Triton’s revenues in the millions of shillings to fund it.

With its financial taps running dry and bank accounts depleting faster than it was receiving payments, Triton resorted to yet another scheme in the hope of staying afloat.

It began diverting products bought under the OTS for the local market to Total, hoping to keep both contracts alive.

This, too, did not work as demands from clients kept on increasing. But like the proverbial cat with nine lives, Devani was not willing to throw in the towel.

He approached Gulf Energy Kenya Ltd and asked it to take over Triton’s obligation under the OTS to import crude.

Gulf agreed on the basis that Triton would pay it for the difference between the price at which Gulf was importing the crude and Triton’s low tender price.

Within weeks, some 30 million litres of diesel was in the ocean en route to Mombasa aboard MT Overseas Primer.

Of the 30 million litres of diesel, some 20.9 million was to be sold to local OMCs through the OTS tender while the remaining was to go to Total for onward delivery to KenGen.

This was the last shipment of petroleum that Triton would bring to Kenya before its collapse.

In what had become his way of doing things, Devani started seeking money to pay for the cargo after the ship had set sail.

With a new partner on board, he knew he would have his way and secure financing. The plan backfired and sank Triton.

“The initial plan was for nine million litres in the shipment to be imported under the CFA in favour of Emirates National Oil Corporation (ENOC) and the balance to be financed by BNP Paribas also under the CFA,” Mr Julius Kilonzo, the supply and planning manager at Triton later told investigators.

Unfortunately, BNP Paribas declined to finance the shipment, forcing Devani to seek other options.

He approached ENOC and KCB with separate proposals that they each finance the whole shipment, which sparked a row between the financiers.

Having sensed that he had hit a dead end, and bogged by demands by KCB about the money Triton owed it, Devani and his right hand man Mahendra Pathak flew to India in mid-2008.

On December 19, Triton was placed under receivership at the request of KCB and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (formerly PTA Bank), citing inability to pay loans.

The extent of the damage Devani had done came to be known when KCB wrote to KPC asking the official stock position of Triton products held for the bank. To KCB’s shock, 25.9 million litres of fuel it thought was being held was missing.