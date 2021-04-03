How I started my media company with Sh40,000

Justus Oluoch.

Ajus Media Director Justus Oluoch.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

 Justus Oluoch is the director, ‘Its Ajus Media’, a firm that specialises in photography, audio production and film making. He is also the CEO, 254 Celebrities, a Nakuru-based charitable organisation that deals with visitation of children homes, delivering sanitary pads to girls in West Pokot and helping the elderly. The 28-year-old father of one holds a mass communication/TV production degree from Multimedia University. He shares his career path with Sunday Nation.

Related

More from Business

  1. Going cashless: Comparison between Kenya and Sweden

  2. Ministry, BAT agree on nicotine product

  3. How I started my media company with Sh40,000

  4. Flight blockade will devastate local businesses

  5. The good, bad and ugly of growing pumpkins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.