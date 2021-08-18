How delays in exchequer fund releases hurt planned projects

The Controller of Budget has urged the Treasury to release money to government agencies promptly based on their annual work plans and cash-flow projections.

The spending report for the first nine months of the 2020/21 financial year shows there was low absorption of the agencies’ development budgets.

This is partially attributed to delays in exchequer cash releases, according to the report by COB Margaret Nyakang’o.

In the period under review, the development expenditure amounted to Sh334.55 billion, representing 48 per cent of revised gross estimates, a decrease compared with 60.8 per cent (Sh436.6 billion) in a similar period of FY 2019/20.

“It would be expected that by the end of the first nine months, expenditure should be at least 75 per cent of the revised gross estimates,” the report says.

“As at 31st March 2021, the ministry had released only 45.9 per cent of the revised development net estimates. Delay in the disbursement of exchequers affects the implementation of planned programmes … and subsequently affects completion of projects.”

The highest development expenditure by category was on transfers to semi-autonomous government agencies, at Sh183.84 billion, representing 54.9 per cent of the gross development expenditure.

The second-highest spending category was construction of non-residential buildings, at Sh19.68 billion, representing 5.9 per cent of the development expenditure.

Other categories with significant expenditure include refurbishment of buildings/infrastructure, at Sh9.45 billion, and purchase of specialized plant, equipment and machinery, at Sh3.83 billion, representing 2.8 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

The report shows that cumulatively, total exchequer releases from the Treasury to agencies and county governments amounted to Sh1.87 trillion, representing 63.4 per cent of the revised net estimates, a decline compared with 65.7 percent in a similar period of FY 2019/20.

The report also singles out exchequer over-issues and expenditure exceeding budget estimates, attributed to budget cuts below incurred expenditure in the Supplementary Budget I.

“Reduction of budgets by the National Treasury without involving the spending units may result in expenditures beyond 100 per cent of the budget,” the report says.

“However, the reductions should be corrected at the earliest, during supplementary budgeting. Affected (agencies) should liaise with the National Treasury and ensure the budgets are regularised before the end of the FY 2020/21.”

The low absorption in the pensions and gratuities budget was also attributed to delays in releasing funds from the Treasury.

By March 31, 2021, a total of Sh20.67 billion in pension claims were ready for payment and awaiting funding.

The report also cites the national government for a high public debt, which stood at Sh7.34 trillion, having increased by 16.9 per cent (Sh1.06 trillion) from March 31, 2020 when it was Sh6.28 trillion.

“Increased public borrowing may result in undesirable fiscal consequences such as high interest rates, inflation, and overburdening of future generations,” the report says.