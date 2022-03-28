How civil servants are pocketing Sh1bn monthly in per diems

Spending by civil servants on local trips in the first half of a financial year hit a record since start of devolution after easing of the restrictions imposed to curb spread of Covid-19.

Data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows the officials spent Sh5.97 billion on local trips in the six months ended December from Sh4.89 billion in similar period a year earlier.

The jump came after Kenya lifted bans on social gatherings and local flights, prompting a return to high spending by government officials who traditionally use per diems and allowances to increase monthly earnings.

This is the highest amount that State officers have spent on local trips in the first six months of a financial year since 2013, highlighting the increasing pressure on the government to free cash for critical expenditure like development projects.

The only time since 2013 that spending on such local trips came close was in December 2019 when they splashed Sh5.6 billion.



