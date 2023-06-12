How banks are risking millions on joint car ownership

On May 4, 2010, a lorry jointly owned by Synergy Industrial Credit Limited caused an accident on the Gilgil – Naivasha Road, which led to the death of John Muchai.

The estate of Muchai sued Synergy for damages as the owner of the truck, which it jointly owned with AO Basid Limited.

However, Synergy denied the claims, arguing that its registration as joint owner of the accident vehicle was limited to financing the purchase of the vehicle through a hire purchase scheme.

In its ruling on December 12, 2017, the trial court dismissed Synergy’s application to be struck out from the case on grounds that the firm had not demonstrated that it was a mere financier.

Fortunately for the company, on June 25, 2020, Justice Richard Mwongo of the High Court in Naivasha struck out the case against the company following an appeal by Synergy.

However, some banks and other lenders are not always so lucky, highlighting the risks these companies take when registering as joint owners of motor vehicles when lending to borrowers.

The National Transport and Safety Authority's (NTSA) Transport Integrated Management System (Tims) vehicle registration and ownership transfer platform allows lenders to register as joint owners of a motor vehicle as security for a loan.

The use of vehicle logbooks for loans has increased sharply in recent years as the appetite for credit has soared, leading to the proliferation of hundreds of lenders offering quick loans against logbooks.

But deputy registrar of Movable Property Securities Rights (MPSR) at the Business Registration Service (BRS), Shighadi Mwakio, says many financiers are unaware of the risks they are taking by registering as joint owners of vehicles.

Section 8 of the Traffic Act states that: “The person in whose name a vehicle is registered shall be presumed to be the owner of the vehicle unless the contrary is proved.”

Nation reviewed dozens of cases filed in various courts across the country against lenders for merely being joint owners of the motor vehicles in question.

Most of the cases are related to accidents where the injured parties sue both owners of the vehicle, forcing the financiers to fight protracted court cases that take years to settle.

"Some lenders do not fully appreciate the risks associated with joint ownership. We have seen many cases where they have been forced to pay for damages even though the vehicle was not in their possession when such accidents occurred," Ms Mwakio said in an interview with the Nation.

The registry aims to create awareness of the MPSR registry, where such lenders can register their security rights over such motor vehicles, which not only provides full protection in the event of default, but also eliminates the risks associated with co-ownership.

Kenya enacted the Movable Property Security Rights Act in 2017, which provides a legal framework for the use of movable property as collateral, leading to the establishment of the registry in May 2017 to replace the movable property registry.

This has enabled borrowers to now use such assets as collateral for loans, while lenders have gained more confidence to lend to such borrowers because such assets would cover their outstanding loans in case of default.

"When you give notice, you are given the priority that if the borrower defaults, that asset will be sold to recover the loan," she said.

In many of the court cases sampled by the Nation, lenders are let off the hook by court practice, which now describes such alternative forms of ownership as actual, beneficial and possessory.

In addition, Section 8 of the Road Traffic Act recognises that another person or persons may be the de facto owner of a motor vehicle and therefore provides an opening for evidence of such alternative ownership.

The BRS says it is considering various strategies to increase the use of the register, which has grown steadily in recent years.

Data from the register shows that initial notifications increased by 40,419 between July and April to 136,921, compared with 96,502 in the previous year.

Furthermore, initial notices filed in the first 10 months of the current financial year have already surpassed the total number of notices filed in the entire 2021/22 financial year, which stood at 118,157.

This is the third consecutive year in which the volume of these initial notices has increased, following a sharp decline in the 2019/20 financial year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused banks and other financiers to cut back on lending.

Financiers pay Sh500 for a search request to check for encumbrances on a movable asset.

"We are looking at ways to make it easier for lenders to conduct searches to see if a property is encumbered and to register as a secured lender. This is one way in which we will help increase lending to the private sector," Ms Mwakio says.

Banks have been speeding up lending to the private sector and reducing their investments in government securities amid concerns that the government has accumulated too much debt at high interest rates that could threaten its ability to repay.