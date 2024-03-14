How app-based platform is providing cosmetology solutions

With the fast growth and expansive employment of technology to generate ideas, Artificial Intelligence is now one of the widely accepted sources of creativity.

For the sophisticated market group of customers that crave unique fashion and beauty, GoShear, articulates the use of OpenAI to best understand the unique needs of customers in the beauty salon and barbershops.

GoShear is an American app-based platform designed to provide solutions for cosmetology industry professionals who struggle finding opportunities to begin practicing their profession immediately upon graduation.

By including robust features like ChatGPT into its application, users are able to input text in the GoShear mobile app to help customers find visual designs of styles that best match their physical appearance and skin complexion.

Human creativity

According to an engineer at GoShear, Lucky Wavai, use of open AI has not only helped expanding human creativity, but also bringing onboard a wide range of clients.

According to Wavai, more companies are seeking to adopt AI with the outset of popular Large Language Model (LLM).

He notes that individuals and institutions are starting to get a taste of what AI can do.

However, he acknowledges that some users abuse the intended purpose of the technology.

"A number of apps have added AI in very gimmicky ways just to not get left behind," he said.

Customer service

While promising to remain legit and unique in the market, Wavai said goShear’s use of AI, will bridge the gap between what clients visualise and actualising it.

"With GoShear, we are designing for an actual real world use case where we can leverage one of the best aspects of LLMs: its ability to create what people imagine using generative AI,” he adds.

GoShear is currently based in Philadelphia, United States, and it targets three African countries for a start which include Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria to serve the tourists, diplomats, and the high-to- mid-income demographic.