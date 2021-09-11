How 9/11 US attack changed global banking, finance systems

World Trade Center collapses new york september 11

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, smoke billows after the first of the two towers of the World Trade Center collapses.

Photo credit: File | Henry Ray Abrams | AFP

By  Walter Menya

 As suspects in the Sh791 million theft at the National Youth Service (NYS) were being rounded up and prosecuted, executives of five local banks sweated in their offices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.