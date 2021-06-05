Housing sacco says Ruiru project on course

The National Cooperative Housing Union (Nachu) says it's multibillion-shilling housing project in Ruiru Town, Kiambu County is still on course.

In a statement, Nachu chairman Francis Kamande dispelled claims that there were differences on the Ruiru project progress saying the project is ongoing with a targeted completion date in four years’ time.

The Sacco runs Riverline Ridges in Ruiru as one of its prime projects marketed by Finsco Africa.

“We are sure of our project and it is on course," Mr Kamande said in a statement.

“We have obtained a change of use of title from agricultural to mixed-use development,” he said.

Riverline Ridges in on an expansive prime land of 428 acres which has been subdivided into various acreage ready for development.

The appetite for property in Kiambu has in recent years seen coffee plantations pave the way for gated housing estates, shopping centres, and industrial infrastructure.

To date, Nachu has constructed 2,000 low-cost housing units for members of their affiliate housing saccos with four projects totalling 490 housing units now underway in Nakuru, Kakamega, Laikipia and Nairobi. Another 400 units were earmarked for ground-breaking in Kisumu, Machakos and in the Coast region.

“Our mandate is in facilitating members’ access to decent, adequate and affordable shelter by exploring alternative building technologies, appropriate financial solutions and advocacy for the benefit of her members and any other potential clients," he said.

He added: "We have the most supportive clients, and we could not make such great steps without their support. We assure them that we will continue working closely with them as we actualise their dreams of accessing affordable housing.”

The firm had earlier rescheduled about Sh500 million loans owed to it by housing co-operative societies, boda boda riders, small-time traders in fresh produce and hotels amid the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.