Housing is important but so are public amenities

Two weeks ago, in a video that was widely circulated on social media, residents of Kamukunji Constituency, led by Bahati MCA Patrick Macharia, were seen bringing down an eviction notice erected by a private developer claiming ownership of land on which a public school was situated.

The school, Kimathi Primary School, has stood on the piece of land since 1975, under the administration of the Nairobi County Council. The private developer however claimed to be the rightful owner of the land and went ahead to issue an eviction notice to the school to pave way for the construction of a shopping mall.

The developer claimed to be in possession of documents from the National Land Commission (NLC) as proof of ownership, but the residents protested, saying this could not be the case, as the school has been in existence for years, with some of the residents, who are now grown-ups, going to that very school as children.

There have been many cases of public land grabbing within the city over the past couple of years, where powerful individuals either in government or private sector have attempted to illegally acquire land set aside for public amenities and channel it for personal use.

In April this year, the county government of Nairobi had to repossess some 295 acres of public land from the Embakasi Ranching Company. Out of these, 85 acres were to be reserved for the construction of a stadium, but according to the Embakasi Ranching Company’s management, most of the land had been grabbed by influential individuals in government and private sector. The portion that was left was reportedly only enough to set up the equivalent of a neighbourhood kiosk.

“When you see something like this happening, it means that something is not right in our planning. Private interests should not supersede public interest, which is what planning is about,” says David Muiruri, an urban planner.

The planner says that the issue we are facing as a country is that we have created very nice policies which have been outlined in our national planning handbook, but have failed to implement these policies correctly.

“Unless something is done, amenities and green, open spaces will continue to disappear because of the pressure that comes with an increase in population. They will continue to fall victim to these kinds of market led forces that want to appropriate every inch of Nairobi County,” notes Muiruri.

Under the watch of the authorities, he says that rapid development is being allowed to go on at the expense of provisions for public amenities such as green spaces, schools, kids’ playgrounds and other wellness facilities.

As a result, local communities are no longer relying on the help of the state to protect their amenities, but are instead taking charge of the cleaning and preservation of their environment themselves.

“In a lot of these places, you will find a lot of solidarity movements, for instance, if you go to Mathare, you will find Mathare Social Justice Centre, which tries to fight for the community's amenities and open spaces so that they can remain untouched by the developers,” notes Muiruri.

Local communities are becoming watch guards of their own amenities not only because there is a lack of proper implementation of planning policies, but also because there is a lot of collusion of interests when it comes to the management of public utilities.

In April this year, residents of Juja Estate in Nairobi went to court seeking to have a 40.7-acre piece of land used to put up residential villas returned to its original use. The land in question was originally meant to be used to develop a nursery school, recreational centre, and a playground for the residents' children. A developer, however, managed to collude with lands officials and appropriate the land to put up villas.

In yet another case in June this year, residents of an estate in Kilimani went to court seeking compensation after a development which they had bought into in an off plan sales arrangement failed to provide adequate space for a children’s playground, as well as a green space for wellness.

“There is no time any developer should be given a right to develop on public land without involvement of the local community, and it happens all the time, that is why people are having to protect themselves,” notes Muiruri.

He adds that the state has let people down by failing to ensure that planning regulations are followed by developers, and by allowing lands officials to collude with unscrupulous business people. In essence, it is not the duty of developers to implement planning regulations. It is the county government and National Land Commission, NLC, that should be in charge of making sure these amenities do not disappear.

“These entities are the custodians of most of these public amenities and spaces. We would expect that the first thing they do is to map and declare all public land in Nairobi so that it is not grabbed, but we are yet to see any kind of effort in awareness creation,” notes Muiruri.





Colonial background

For long, the problem of negligence of public amenities has mostly been experienced by residents of the Eastlands part of the city. This dates back to the colonial era when the then administration used the built environment to separate whites and blacks.

These places were used to house African labourers. You would see very small houses here, with small plot sizes and few amenities nearby. The spatial quality was also not as good as compared to that in neighbourhoods in the western part of the city. At independence, the idea was to undo the biased spatial framework that was propagated by the colonial administration and create room for infrastructural and social amenity development across board.

“On paper, there were a lot of efforts to change this, and we had big schemes and projects - in the late 60s and 70s, we had a project by the World Bank called Sites and Service Schemes, which gave birth to Umoja Estate and the extension of Buruburu as well as Kayole,” notes Muiruri.

The idea around this was to improve the spatial quality of settlements in Eastlands and also to provide adequate amenities for the growing population there. The planner, however, notes that the schemes were not implemented well.





“Fast forward to today, we can see the same struggle exist, in the same places there is the urban renewal project, urban upgrading projects, but all these projects have just been working within that colonial framework, so we have not really parted from it or it really becomes difficult to work with it, with little goodwill from the government,” notes Muiruri.





Affordable Housing

The planner says we are seeing a similar problem with the affordable housing project, most of which is being pushed towards the eastern side of the city. He says developers are densifying these areas, without taking into account whether the infrastructure and amenities that are available there are enough to serve the residents.

“We don’t do an exhaustive kind of planning, what we do is fixing piecemeal projects, so you find there is a small project somewhere, maybe urban regeneration of Eastlands, that never took off. Or in some neighbourhoods, we see there is a bit of redevelopment, but then in terms of public amenities and proper urban planning, we are still far behind,” notes Muiruri.

This ends up piling enormous pressure on the few amenities that are available. Ideally, each neighbourhood should have a certain standard when it comes to the provision of amenities, but the planner says we seem to have fallen behind on what was planned for, and were probably doing much better at independence.

“The assumption is that it is only the housing that is important, that is why to some extent, the approach that the affordable housing programme is taking is saddening…not much thought has been given to public amenities, and it becomes a problem, that is where you will find issues of depression, because people do not have spaces to let go,” notes Muiruri.

More than planning for the affordable houses as stand-alone entities, he says provision for public amenities is key. However, as it is currently, development is being done with a very private minded approach.

“A developer feels that if the company is able to provide a given number of units, that is enough, the next problem you see is that these spaces become less lucrative because you have no access to public amenities. The affordable housing concept is okay, but should not happen at the compromise of planning,” notes Muiruri.

With proper planning, the affordable housing projects could provide the ideal living conditions for people. But when unscrupulous individuals are allowed to continue taking advantage of public amenities, residents will have to travel far and pay to access parks, to enjoy open fields and other green spaces, which ideally should be free and easy to access.





Innovation

As populations increase and land becomes a limited resource, developers will also have to be creative, using new technologies to redesign structures and provide clients with spaces for health and wellness.

Already, in densely populated upmarket estates like in Kilimani and Kileleshwa for instance, we are seeing developers take on a mixed-use kind of development approach where they may allocate one or two floors in the building to an open space or clubhouse.

“As a developer, where is it that you regard as a space where children can play? Does it necessarily have to be on the ground, or could it be on the 10th floor of a 20-storey building?” poses Winnie Gitau, co-founder of Kwangu Kwako, a construction company.

She, however, says that all these are substitutes of what should ideally be there. Public spaces and amenities should be readily available in any community, and people should not have to pay a premium just to access these facilities.

“You go to places like Europe, and you can access the best parks without having to pay anything because taxes are there for that purpose, planning is there for public interest,” notes Winnie.

Kelvin Mutuma, a sales manager at Purple Dot International agrees, adding that the future of the city is dependent on striking a balance between rapid growth, and promising a sustainable residential landscape for all residents, because people want to live in complexes that have space for their children to play, or for them to run, jog, or unwind.