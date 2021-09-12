Households top Kenya Power’s defaulters list

Kenya Power

A Kenya Power and Lighting Company employee inspects a meter box. Households are the biggest culprits in Kenya Power’s financial headache, accounting for over 60 per cent of dues owed to the utility.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  JOHN MUTUA

Households are the biggest culprits in Kenya Power’s financial headache, accounting for over 60 per cent of dues owed to the utility.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.