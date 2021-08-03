Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Hotel industry hit hard by new Covid-19 rules

Holidaymakers

Holidaymakers at the Bamburi Beach Hotel in Mombasa in this photo taken on July 17, 2021, after schools closed for a two-week break. It is now doom and gloom in the industry after meetings that had been scheduled to take place in August and September were cancelled abruptly, leaving hotels empty.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hoteliers counting losses running into millions of shillings with some contemplating selling their businesses.
  • Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe banned all public gatherings and in-person meetings on June 30.


When Covid-19 hit Kenya in March last year, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) became the country’s lifeline as the travel and tourism industry took a beating.

