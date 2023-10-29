Hope as dealers return to Nairobi Coffee Exchange

The sudden buzz of activities at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) might lift the spirits of growers, amidst uncertainty and a price fall.

There are many explanations for the burst of trading at the NCE following a three-month loud silence.

Virtually all the coffee multinationals confirmed a return to the exchange on Tuesday, with produce valued at $2.8 million (Sh420 million) being traded, up from $1.3 million (Sh195 million) a day earlier.

The average price of a bag improved from $192 (Sh28,800) to $208 (Sh31,200).

One school of thought attributes the resurgence to the return of the multinationals which had boycotted the auction due to the reforms being spearheaded by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Mr Gachagua was tasked by President William Ruto early this year to oversee changes in the sector.

On a recent visit to Belgium, the DP held talks with Starbucks Corporation. The US giant promised to buy coffee directly from local farmers.

Mr Gachagua said it was part of a US government-backed agreement initiated by American ambassador Meg Whitman.

“Americans love our coffee. We have told them they will be getting the blended version. We’ve invited them to be taking our coffee in its original form,” he said.

Meru Coffee Millers Co-op Union chairman, Zablon Mbaabu, said the reforms would loosen the grip multinationals have had on milling, warehousing and exports.

“They have abused power for long and have blackmailed the country by staying away from the market,” Mr Mbaabu said.

The government plans eight international coffee promotion exhibitions by end of June 2024, the National Treasury says in a report. The initial target was 10 promotions.

Already, four brokers have been cleared to start trading at the NCE. They include United Eastern which is owned by Machackos Cooperative Union, and Meru Coffee Marketing owned by Meru Coffee Cooperative Union.

The remaining are Kipkelion, which is owned by Kipkelion Co-operative Union, and Kiambu Coffee Co-operative Union.

In the mini budget prepared by Treasury, the coffee revitalisation plan has been allocated an additional Sh4 billion.

Most of this money will be used to settle debts.

There is also a counter-narrative by Acting NCE Chief Executive Lisper Ndung’u. She says there was no boycott.

To this group, the dealers returned because the quality of coffee at the auction has improved following the end of a long drought.

Coffee, a stimulant whose consumption has become the vogue among the wealthy, has in the recent past been a source of pain to local farmers even as other players along the chain reap big.

Consequently, the crop’s contribution to Kenya’s foreign exchange pot has dropped, with plantations in parts of the country giving way to real estate.

In 1959, coffee made up close to 32 per cent of the country’s total exports, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

This dropped to 4.76 per cent in 2022, with tea, flowers, fruits and vegetables earning the country more.

Tea only constituted around 10.8 per cent of the exports in 1959. The figure has risen to 25.6 per cent.

Yet more coffee than tea is consumed globally. Around 10.53 billion kilos of coffee were consumed in the 2021/22 period, according to the International Coffee Organisation.

Subsequent administrations in Kenya blame the dwindling fortunes of coffee on “cartels” that offer farmers low prices even as they pocket massive profits.

In 2016, then-President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a team to oversee reforms in the coffee industry.

It has not been smooth-sailing for Mr Gachagua, whose decisions have been criticised by many.

According to the NCE, auction volumes in August dropped by 95.62 per cent to 192 tonnes from 4,380 tonnes in the same period last year.

Most contracted millers did not secure licences issued by devolved governments, affecting the flow to the exchange.