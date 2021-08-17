Homebridge Limited offers functional living with plan

The real estate sector has been hard hit since onset of Covid-19 scourge last year. But one developer has recorded increased sales over the same period, which they attribute to their innovative concept of building spacious and functional spaces.

“Most people in Nairobi are living in places conducive for sleep only. But what we have designed here are spaces for living where you can walk freely outside your house, sit under a tree shade, and where kids play freely,” says Mr Peter Karoki director Homebridge Ltd.

Tucked inside Tatu City is Lifestyle Heights, a controlled development that features spacious living that can only be found in upcountry settlements.

The project features amenities such as a commercial centre with retail stores, a salon, barbershop, a spa and a gym. The gated community concept is uniquely done in that it features spacious walkways, children playing ground, pergolas and tree shades for outdoor relaxation. There is also a gazebo that can accommodate 30 to 50 people, with washrooms, a barbeque area, fireplace and a counter.

“All these amenities are communally owned. Owners are homebuyers and the rent that is paid to host events goes to payment of the service charges. This is a lifestyle where you belong to a community.”

Sitting on 30 acres, Lifestyle Heights is one of the biggest estates in Nairobi with the capacity to house 1,200 families. The development features blocks of apartments and maisonettes. Phase one of Lifestyle Heights, which comprises 196 units of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and three-bedroom and DSQ apartments and maisonettes is fully done and 60 percent occupied.

100 home-owners

“The off-take has been exciting. We have already handed certificates of occupation to over 100 home-owners. Only a few of the houses, 30 units, have not yet been booked,” says Mr Karoki.

Phase two of Lifestyle Heights which features 368 units of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and three-bedroom and DSQ apartments and maisonettes is under construction, with the first 158 units nearing completion.