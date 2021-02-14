Higher power bills loom as fuel cost charge jumps

  • The charge is an increase from the Sh2.58 recorded last month as the levy rose for the second month in a row.
  • The price of diesel rose by Sh4.57 per litre in the latest monthly review, the highest increment since July 2020.

Households and businesses face steeper electricity bills after fuel cost charge (FCC) hit a 14-month high in a shaky economic environment of low earnings due to Covid-19.

