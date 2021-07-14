High global steel prices to pinch Kenyan developers

Real estate project owners are staring at higher costs following a demand-driven 50 per cent increase in global steel prices.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  Kevin Rotich

Real estate project owners are staring at higher costs following a demand-driven 50 per cent increase in global steel prices, amid supply chain disruptions in India and China caused by Covid-19.

