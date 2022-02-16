Do you have an extra Sh5? Here is where to invest

Savings app Chumz

Nabo Capital has partnered with Moneto Ventures Limited to launch a new digital platform where Kenyans can invest as little as Sh5 through their mobile phones.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

Nabo Capital, a subsidiary of Centum Investment, has partnered with Moneto Ventures Limited to launch a new digital platform where Kenyans can invest as little as Sh5 through their mobile phones.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.