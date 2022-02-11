Half of counties recover from Corona-era shocks

Fruits vendor

Ms Alice Mwithaga, a fruit vendor, at her stall in Top Market, Nakuru Town in this picture taken on September 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Economies of at least half of the 47 counties have regained their pre-Covid growth rates, a new survey has shown. The survey predicts stronger performance this year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.