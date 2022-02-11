Half of counties recover from Corona-era shocks

Economies of at least half of the 47 counties have regained their pre-Covid growth rates, a new survey has shown. The survey predicts stronger performance this year.

The Gross County Product (GCP) growth rates for 24 counties will remain beyond their 2019 levels, with 21 devolved units experiencing slight drops in expansion, says the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra), in its Kenya Economic Report 2021.

Growth in GCP indicates improvement in counties’ productivity and wealth creation, a sign of economic recovery.

Nyandarua, which had a GCP growth rate of 9.3 per cent in 2019 has shown the biggest recovery—an 11.1 per cent jump in 2021, with prospects of retaining the growth rate in 2022.

The report says Covid-19 had the least impact on the county’s economy, its GCP growth rate slowing to 7.2 per cent, but recovered immediately in 2021.

Resilient economies

Other regions with strong recoveries are Kiambu, whose growth rate has increased from 6.8 per cent in 2019 to 9.1 per cent in 2021, Nakuru from 7.7 per cent to 8.6 per cent and Kisii from 5.2 per cent to 8.3 per cent.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, while the GCP growth rate reduced from 10 per cent to 8.9 per cent after contracting by half in 2020, it still emerged among the top counties with the most resilient economies, the report says.

“Nyandarua and Elgeyo Marakwet counties’ robust growth was supported by their strong agricultural sector that was least affected in terms of labour hours lost in 2020,” the report says.

Kitui’s economy will also remain in a contraction mode this year at -6.1 per cent following a contraction to 10 per cent in 2020, from a growth of 3.5 per cent in 2019.

In Embu and Nyamira counties, growth rates in their GCP will remain below one per cent, as the economies recover from downs of -3.5 per cent and -3.3 per cent respectively.