GulfCap, KCB partner in Sh6bn Buxton affordable housing project

GulfCap Real Estate has entered into partnership with the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to offer affordable mortgages to Kenyans seeking to buy apartments in its Sh6 billion Buxton project in Mombasa.

The partnership, signed Thursday at KCB’s headquarters in Nairobi, will see the bank offer the mortgage facility at a fixed rate of 9 percent per year.

The mortgage payment plan will go for up to 25 years, according to the agreement signed by GulfCap Real Estate Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr Martin Kariuki, and KCB’s Relationship Manager for Mortgages and Property Sales, Mr Boniface Mutua.

In a statement, the developer says it has further allowed KCB Bank to sell the Buxton Point apartments to its clients.

Phase 2 is currently on sale, with one, two and three-bedroom apartments going for at least Sh2.9 million

“We are thrilled by this partnership as it will make it easy for clients to own affordable houses at Buxton Point. This will go a long way in ensuring we fulfill our desire of making our affordable homes accessible to many Kenyans,” said Mr Kariuki.

Mr Mutua said the bank is excited by the partnership as it will create opportunities for new homeowners to pay cash or the short-term installments plan.

“This is a milestone for us. We are happy to be involved in the affordable housing programme in our own way. The goal is to ensure Kenyans afford a home,” said Mr Mutua.

The bank is offering the mortgage plan in partnership with the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC).

The Buxton Point Affordable Housing Project is an award-winning development by GulfCap Real Estate, located in the heart of Mombasa.

The developer was recently awarded for Starehe Point - the largest affordable housing project in Nairobi, with 6,000 affordable housing units.

Buxon Point is being implemented through joint venture between Mombasa County and GulfCap Real Estate, whose philosophy revolves around building a lifestyle, not just apartments.

Besides apartments, Buxton has facilities including a community center, Kindergarten, social hall, sports courts, green areas, swimming pool, shops, food courts, public exercise equipment and walkways.

It is currently among the largest affordable housing projects in the country, with 2,000 units.