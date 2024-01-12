Growing disquiet among KRA staff over Sh1.36bn bonus circus

There is growing disquiet among Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) staff after they missed out on bonuses last year, despite a gazette notice indicating that Sh1.36 billion had been allocated to them as a reward for good performance.

In a special Kenya Gazette No. 15501 of the 10th Annual Report 2022/2023 on measures taken and progress achieved in realising national values and principles of governance, the government said 8,477 KRA staff and nine board members were supposed to benefit from the bonus.

“The authority rewarded 8,477 members of staff and 9 board members with staff bonus amounting to Sh1.36 billion for good performance and sanctioned 7 staff for non-compliance with the performance management timelines,” read the gazette notice dated November 16, 2023.

According to a report by the Office of the Auditor-General, the funds were to be released to motivate the staff.

In an interview with some of the staff, who spoke to Nation.Africa on condition of anonymity, they were expecting at least a month's salary in bonuses as they came under increasing pressure to meet the government's tax collection targets.

“It’s sad to read in the official government document that more than a billion was released as a bonus last year for our good performances but we did not see any of the funds,” said one of the workers.

Staff said they needed an explanation for the gazette notice. They suspect the money may have been diverted, adding that Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) workers received their bonuses before Christmas Day.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, KRA staff received one month's salary as a bonus after the authority exceeded its revenue target of Sh1.6 trillion.

At the time, KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu said the bonus, which was approved by the National Treasury, would motivate staff.

When contacted for comment, the KRA distanced itself from the gazette notice, saying it was issued by the Office of the President and the tax agency could not comment on it.

In the gazette notice, the KRA improved good governance by registering 1,327,478 VAT taxpayers in the Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) and transmitting 390,174,272 invoices from TIMS-compliant devices through an automated system.

In resolving stakeholder complaints, the government recommended that KRA maintain a good working relationship with stakeholders and staff.

“KRA received 3,226 complaints and resolved 3,077 translating to a 95 per cent resolution rate, and enforced the declaration of conflict of interest and gift policy… [It] declared 9 individual cases of conflict of interest, 4,193 cases of group conflict of interest, 387 gifts received and 4 gifts given out,” the notice said.

The authority upheld 11 appeals out of 33 appeals received on tariff classification. The authority also resolved 246,407 out of 247,558 ICT incidents and issues arising from automated processes.

To promote integrity, KRA conducted 30 lifestyle audits, 1,008 background checks, 38 integrity tests and screened 2,084 employees.

The agency also sensitised 20,852 stakeholders on integrity and reached 24,669 additional stakeholders through IEC materials.

To entrench transparency, KRA conducted 149 engagements with 6,038 stakeholders on tax issues and made 214 court rulings available to staff through the iKNow platform.

To enhance tax literacy and information sharing, the authority published 61 tax articles and conducted TV and radio programmes, engaged 81,685 stakeholders through social media and 2,134,794 visitors through the website to inform the public on tax issues.