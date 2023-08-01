Green Heart of Kenya to drive sustainable development in Kilifi

Kilifi-based sustainable development Green Heart of Kenya, has announced that it will be giving away a free plot to one of its lucky customers, looking to purchase a plot in the development this year.

The eco-village, which sits on 750 acres of land just 4km south of Kilifi town, seeks to transform how developments are done in the country, by allocating 70 percent space to nature and only 30 percent to the built environment.

Part of the space left for nature is occupied by the 100-acre green corridor that runs all across the development.

“Every homeowner will have access to this forest where they can enjoy nature walks, jog, and relax in nature. The trees in the green corridor are different species of mainly indigenous trees, of which we have planted 12,000 since the inception of the project,” said Lachie Gordon, the managing director of the Green Heart of Kenya.

Alongside the reforestation efforts, they have developed a comprehensive master plan that has agriculture at its core. The project focuses on embracing regenerative farming principles and values.

“Trial crops are already flourishing and the team has been regenerating soil as the basis for all future crops. In a few years, the residents will not only live in a good natural ecosystem but also be eating locally produced, nutritionally dense organic food,” noted Mr. Gordon.

The project has also put aside 80 acres of land to support a number of different commercial outfits which would include light industry, shops, restaurants and agricultural processing.

Already, 70 per cent of the first phase of plots on the development have been sold, and works on power and water networks have also started.

Positive impact

The ultimate source of water includes boreholes, large scale rainwater collection and storage, desalination and municipal supplies, while power comes from three sources including solar, Kenya Power Company and generator backups.

“Our vision is to show how development can have a positive impact on the environment. By 2030, the project aims to support the creation of 50 sustainable businesses, 500 homes and 5,000 jobs,” Mr Gordon said.

The firm has partnered with Nairobi based architectural firm, BuildX, to provide residents with housing that incorporates Swahili architectural designs, quality finishes and sustainable building materials.

“We have massively reduced the use of cement and maximised on use of sustainable materials including sustainably sourced timber and coral blocks, meaning low embodied carbon,” said Douglas Logedi, the Communications and Stakeholder Manager at Green Heart of Kenya.

The houses have been carefully designed and placed to maximise natural ventilation, and have a properly insulated roof covering of 5mm thick styrofoam with insulators on both sides to reduce the thermal effect and reduce interior temperatures, cooling requirements, and therefore power bills.

The maximum durable neem louvred windows and doors also ensure maximum air circulation, making the house comfortable to live in all year round despite the characteristically high temperatures in Kilifi.

“The houses use innovative termite guards to ensure your house is not invaded, minimising future maintenance. Another feature is the external wall finish, which comprises an exposed 200-mm thick reinforced stone masonry wall. This not only gives the home a stunning look but also provides durability and strength,” Mr Logedi said.

The internal walls and floor finishes have monolithic walls and floors, which are not your everyday conventional Neeru finishes. The floors are 150mm thick as opposed to normal Neeru floors which are usually 25mm to 30mm thick, making it virtually impossible for chipping to occur when hit by a heavy object.

Internship programs

The walls are monolithic in the sense that the plaster and Neeru have been done in one go, as opposed to the conventional way of doing the plaster first and then applying the Neeru finish. This technique prevents cracks on walls as normally seen on normal finish walls.

The bathrooms are fitted with a Corazzo floor finish. Corazzo is a mix of very fine sand, sifted coral dust, and coral chips, all bound together with a small amount of white cement. The massive reduction in concrete means low embodied carbon in construction.

In its commitment to build a positive relationship with the local community, the firm says it has engaged the local community as primary workers to help with the major unemployment issue, in Kilifi.

“We support communities through education, sports, gender issues, and social work. Our recent involvement in soccer culminated in the 2022 Soccer Tournament. We aim to eventually build a sports academy on the property,” noted Mr. Gordon.

“We also support local institutions like Pwani University through our internship programs and take a leading role in environmental regeneration including mangrove planting and creek cleaning initiatives,” he added.

Green Heart of Kenya has three residential offerings; The Sanctuary, which has land for sale on 99-year leases. It starts from Sh6.5 million for half an acre to 1-acre plots.

The other is the Green Heart Village, where they build houses for residents on land and sell the house together with the land. The houses are 1 bedroom (with 1/8th-acre plot), 2 bedrooms (with 1/4-acre plot), and 3 bedrooms (with 1/3-acre plot) starting from Sh9.5 million.