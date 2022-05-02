Green energy company offering schools clean efficient cooking solutions

Growing up, Justine Abuga wanted to become a doctor because he loved sciences and wanted to serve his community in Nyamira County, where he was born and raised.

He felt his community was marginalised and thought he could use the medical skills he gained to provide quality medical care.

When the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams were released, Abuga was just one point short of qualifying to study medicine, settling on a course in Microbiology at Kenyatta University. At the very least, the course would help the doctors he worked with to predict and cure diseases using medical research.

Justin Abuga, the founder of Ecobora Company, performs an efficiency test on a smart solar cooking boiler at Gekomoni Secondary School in Nyamira County in January 2022. Photo credit: Pool

While in his second year at the university, he, together with friends, founded a charity group which they called Hands for Change. They would visit the less fortunate and give donations.

One day, while visiting Watu Wa Maana Children’s home to donate food stuff, the administrators at the home directed the children to go out and collect firewood to cook the food that had been donated.

“It was in the month of April during the long rains, yet these children were required to go out and fetch firewood to cook with. I was left wondering how one would get firewood in a slum in Nairobi and how mere children were expected to cook for themselves,” he says.

This incident also triggered memories of him growing up where his mother struggled to cook with firewood and how the smoke affected her health.

When he returned to school, he began researching on clean cooking fuels that could ease the burden he had observed in the children’s home. At the end of his research, he decided to start a green energy company in 2016 and named it Ecobora.

An Ecobora engineer at the factory located in Miango, Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

“Our first business involved making and distributing briquettes and wood pellets as alternative sources of energy for children's homes, though later, we begun to target rural households,” says Abuga.

Ecobora’s vision is to empower local communities using green energy as a catalyst for energy poverty alleviation.

“We started seeing the impact we had on families and communities where our wood pellets began replacing smoky firewood in rural homes,” says Abuga.

But there was a new challenge to grapple with.

“In 2018, the government banned logging but did not give those that relied on wood as fuel, including schools, an alternative source of fuel. This was devastating as school feeding costs tripled, and as a result, students went to school on empty stomachs,” says Abuga.

It is around this time that he and his partners developed a solar-powered cook stove, with rural marginalised schools in mind.

A cookstove designed by Ecobora. Photo credit: Pool

“The cook stove taps the sun's energy and stores it in a repurposed tank,” he explains, adding that his enterprise works with existing boiler fabricators and Jua kali artisans to distribute the stoves.

Abuga says that the schools using this stove save almost 100 percent of the cost they would have used on firewood, money that is now utilised to improve school learning facilities. To date, the company has provided solar-powered cooking boilers to *** schools.

A unit of the stove comprises three cooking boilers, three energy storage tanks and eight solar concentrators. This costs Sh3,000,000, and schools are given a three-year repayment option.

“The schools can direct their annual firewood budgets to Ecobora, and by the third year, they begin making savings,” he says.

Unlike the existing firewood boilers, he says, this technology uses special solar concentrators that have an 83 percent energy conversion efficiency compared to solar PV heating systems that provide 23 percent efficiency. This allows it to generate enough thermal energy for heavy commercial users such as schools and factories, which are the biggest consumers of firewood.

The stove is also fitted with sensors that sense any leakages, the sensors also note the amount of energy converted, amount of energy used, energy deficit, time required to cook, and even emission levels, therefore generating crucial energy data sets.

“Our plan in the near future is to introduce carbon financing, where all our smart solar boilers would be accredited and we shall begin generating carbon credits that shall be used to offer carbon financing to rural under-funded schools in Kenya,” says Abuga.