Govt to roll out light-gauge railways for sugarcane transportation

The government plans to roll out light-gauge railways for the transportation of sugarcane from farms to milling factories as part of a strategy to improve the performance of the limping but key economic sector.

A newly published policy by the Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mithika Linturi said the road infrastructure in the majority of the cane growing regions, especially in western Kenya, remains inadequate hurting the movement of raw material for milling.

"Many roads in the western region, in particular, are impassable, especially during heavy rains. In some situations, where all-weather gravel roads do not exist, maintenance has been a handicap due to the use of heavy machinery or tractors for transportation of cane" stated the policy.

Cane transportation is currently carried out largely by contracted parties but the day-to-day allocation of transport tasks is managed by the various transport departments of respective millers based on cane demand.

A few factories have their transport fleets. In most sugar growing areas the cost of transportation is based on four-kilometre or 10km bands from the respective mills. Millers, transporters and farmers review these rates from time to time with the transportation costs averaging between 11-29 percent of the total cost of production per tonne and varying from one cane zone to another.

The Agriculture ministry said the use of alternative transport mechanisms would address the challenges and boost the productivity of the industry.

"The national government will develop and implement alternative, cost-effective sugar cane transportation system such as light rail system," it said.

Commercial sugarcane production in Kenya is concentrated in the western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, and Coastal regions.

More than 300,000 farmers supply sugarcane to the millers. More than 94 percent of the cane supply is by out-growers the difference being supplied by the nucleus estates owned by the various milling companies.