Good news for loan defaulters as CBK announces freeze on CRB listing

Auctioneers carry away the property of a loan defaulter. The suspension of CRB listings was initially announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Mashujaa Day. 

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has officially announced suspension of listing of individuals and businesses owing Sh5 million and below on Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) for a year. 

