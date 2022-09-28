Good news for Fuliza borrowers as Safaricom slashes costs

Safaricom has slashed daily charges on loans disbursed via its Fuliza facility by up to 40 percent starting October 1, as well as introducing a three-day grace period where no maintenance fees will be charged.

This was announced by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, who said the move will positively impact 80 per cent of its borrowers.

He was speaking at a joint press briefing held by Safaricom, KCB and NCBA on Wednesday.

The telco and its partner banks KCB and NCBA announced the price cuts which will see reducing loans below Sh500 attract Sh3 daily charges down from Sh5.

The upper band of between Sh2500 to Sh70,000 have been handed a 16.7 percent price cut from Sh30 daily to Sh25.

Fuliza overdraft facility was launched on January 5, 2019, in partnership with Commercial Bank of Africa (now merged into NCBA) and KCB Group.

The small credit facility has emerged as a leading mobile loan, disbursing Sh1.5 billion daily.

Borrowings from Safaricom’s overdraft service rose by 30.7 percent in the six months to June this year to Sh288 billion up from Sh220.38 billion in the same period last year.

The product may however be facing potential competition from a new zero-interest credit service dubbed Faraja.