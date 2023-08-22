Gogar Farm's court victory sends shockwaves across seed companies in Kenya

A court ruling pitting Gogar Farm against Pannar Seed Company Kenya in which the former was awarded a total of Sh139 million for poor performing seeds, has sent shockwaves through seed companies in Kenya.

Pannar Seed Company Kenya is a subsidiary of South African-based Pannar Seed Limited whose majority shareholder is the multi-billion shilling United States-based Pioneer Hi-Bred.

Pannar Seed was found liable for breach of contract for supplying Gogar farm with maize seeds variety known as Pan 4M-19, which did not perform to the plaintiff’s expectations making the farm incur losses running into millions of shillings.

The judgment in favour of Gogar farm which is also one of East Africa’s top breeders of pedigree dairy cows has sent a strong signal to the mushrooming seeds companies to be keen on their operations as the ramifications of this case are enormous.

The legal battle started in January 2013 and looked like it would be a David versus Goliath contest.

The saga, however, started in 2004 to 2008 when Pannar Seed Company Kenya's chief agronomist conducted trials of Pannar’s varieties on the 4,400-acre farm, located three kilometres off the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway at the Salgaa junction.

In July 2009 Hamish Grant, the farm owner and managing director of Gogar Farm, contacted Craig Neilson, then managing director of Pannar Kenya, explaining that the early planted 2009 maize crop had failed due to inadequate rainfall.

Mr Nielson reportedly responded “I would recommend PAN 4M-19 for a late planting. Very quicker (sic) variety …”

Mr Grant consulted Pannar’s Kenya website which stated: “Days to maturity 90-120 days”.

In a quick rejoinder, Mr Grant emailed Mr Nielson saying “We will probably need to replant in October” and ordered the new PAN 4M-19 seed.

In a bid to ensure he received the correct variety of seed suitable for his farm location, Mr Grant confirmed the order and wrote back saying, “If PAN 4M-19 is the correct variety for 6000ft altitude, drought tolerant, short season, that is what we will require.”

The consignment was delivered on August 10, 2009.

On August 13 Mr Grant once again wrote to Pannar Seed Kenya Limited saying: “How many days between planting and maturity does (PAN 4M-19) take? … I want to plan carefully so as not to interfere with the next planting season … we cannot allow (late maturity) on a large acreage or we will be in a mess”.

Interestingly, no written response was received.

Mr Grant was forced to call the company to reiterate this concern and was advised verbally to refer to the Pannar website for performance details.

The website stated clearly “90-120 days’ maturity” so naturally he expected maturity to fall within that range.

Mr Grant calculated that if planted at the beginning of October, the crop would be mature in January. Predictions were good for October-December rainy season. On October 2, the farm started planting. Harvesting was expected to start in February and end in March.

On January 10 Gogar’s arable team visited every field routinely, estimating yield. The average yield predicted was 20.4 bags per acre, though maturity was still very far off. On February 11 Cereal Growers Association held a field day at Gogar farm highlighting the new variety PAN 4M-19.

Mr Grant praised the variety to the 150 farmers present whilst noting that “maturity is still far off as the crop is still completely green.”

But in a quick rejoinder, the Pannar Seed Company agronomist present at the field day allegedly responded that the crop could never be expected to mature so fast at such a high altitude.

This was the first clear indication that Pannar Seed Company was aware that claims of maturity within 90 to 120 days in Kenya were exaggerated.

El Nino rains started with the first big storm at the end of February.

Harvesting would still have been possible by machine if the crop had been ripe then.

In fact, maturity was so delayed that the first crops to reach 25-30 per cent moisture content were harvested from mid-March, requiring expensive drying to reach the storage moisture of 14 per cent.

By mid-April mechanical harvest became impossible due to El Nino rains. The farm struggled with manual harvesting, eventually completing it in mid-June. Since the crop was still in the field, land could not be cultivated and 2010 crops could not be planted on time.

“The consequential loss for the 2010 growing season amounted to Sh46.7 million,” stated Mr Grant in court. In February 2011 a senior Pannar Seed Company Kenya team visited Gogar farm.

The chief agronomist repeated that PAN 4M-19 could never mature as quickly as 90-120 days at Gogar farm. Pannar clearly understood that this was impossible. In a judgment delivered virtually on July 20, 2023, at High Court at Kabarnet, Justice Rachel Ng’etich concluded that Pannar Seed Kenya Limited was guilty of misrepresentation.

“Further, the evidence adduced demonstrates that the defendant’s representative had visited the farm several times each year since 2004 and planted trial crops for various maize varieties on the plaintiff’s farm. They, therefore, knew the plaintiff’s farm was 1900m above sea level but failed to give the right advice on seed variety suitable for the plaintiff’s farm,” said Justice Ng’etich.

She added: “The defendant supplied to the plaintiff goods that did not meet the description as per the e-mail and the information on the defendant’s website. In my view, the plaintiff has proved a balance of probabilities that the description of the seed variety supplied was not as represented by the defendant and resulted in the plaintiff running into a loss; the defendant was therefore in breach of Sections 15 and 16 of the Sale of Goods Act.”

Justice Ng’etich continued: “From the foregoing, the defendant’s representative knew the condition of the plaintiff’s land and was, therefore, under a duty to advise the plaintiff. The defendant managing director specifically recommended PAN 4M-19 for the late planting indicating that the same was a very quicker variety and had good drought tolerance as evidenced by the e-mail correspondences.”

“I enter judgment for the plaintiff against the defendant for Sh90.4 million less 30 per cent contribution plus costs and interest on special damages from the time of filing this suit,” ordered Justice Ng’etich.