Glut spoils the party for office market recovery

The number of new office units in Nairobi has outstripped a surge in demand with realtors predicting a dip in overall occupancy rates.

Nairobi’s skyline has recently been altered by completion of high-grade offices including Global Trade Centre, Hazina Trade Centre, Principle Place, The Convex, and Riverside Square among others.

The Piano Westlands, One Principal Place, Orbit II, PTA Complex, The Cube, and Karen Green are expected to come into the market this year.

Knight Frank in a report says new offices will push down occupancy rates that have risen from 73 per cent in the first half of 2021 to 78 per cent in the second half as the economy reopened.

“We expect that the occupancy rates will fall because of the large space released in the market towards the end of 2022,” Knight Frank said in a market update yesterday.

Nairobi’s office space market continues to face various challenges such as oversupply in major commercial nodes that are expected to continue into this year.

Knight Frank said in addition, change in working patterns and adverse economic conditions have resulted in several organisations downsizing.

The realtors are skeptical of the prime commercial office rents increase from $1.10 to $1.20 per square foot per month saying the rise in rental levels is mainly attributed to reopening of the economy coupled with completion of several A-Grade office blocks in the capital, which could reverse as new buildings open doors.

This dramatic increase was mainly attributed to the reopening of the economy and the roll-out of vaccinations, which has enabled employees to physically return to their offices.

Increased absorption was also a result of pent-up demand from 2020, which was mainly in the A grade stock where there was a flight to quality.

A significant level of office space was released into the Nairobi office market in the 2nd half of last year. This included the iconic mixed-use Global Trade Centre, which comprises 625,000 sq.ft of offices, a retail component, four residential towers, and a hotel.

Other completed developments include Hazina Trade Center (234,000 sq.ft) in the CBD, Principle Place (120,000 sq.ft) in Westlands, The Convex (250,000 sq.ft) and Riverside Square (94,000 sq.ft) both in Nairobi’s Riverside area.