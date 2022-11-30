Nairobi's Global Trade Centre to create 4,000 jobs, China says

The Chinese government has praised the Global Trade Centre (GTC), one of its recently completed investments in Nairobi, as a development that will create at least 4,000 jobs and position the city as a business hub.

The development, comprising a 35-storey five-star hotel tower and office tower, a retail boutique mall, and four residential apartment buildings, was launched in December last year.

Mr Liu Yuxi, Special Representative of the Chinese government on African affairs, visited the development this week where he expressed China’s commitment to continue with investments in the country.

Big investments

“The project was completed to a high standard and will bring more possibilities to Kenya,” Mr Liu said.

He said more economic giants in Asia, including China’s Avic International that developed and invested in GTC, continue to undertake big investments in the country.

Located in Westlands, Nairobi, the GTC became the tallest building in the country in terms of commercial space it offers (184 metres), and only second to Britam Towers (200 metres) by total heght of the building.

Economic development

China says it believes the development will make the city more attractive and promote consumption upgrading.

Other senior Chinese officials, including Wu Peng- director-general of the Department of African Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Zhou Pingjian- Chinese ambassador to Kenya, also applauded the role of the GTC in boosting Kenya's economic development during a visit to the building complex.

“The complex is expected to become the highest-level landmark building in East Africa and bring over 4,000 local jobs, create business opportunities and upgrade Kenya's business environment,” read a statement following the visit.