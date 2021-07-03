Global firms want Kenya to allow homosexuality

LGBTQ

Supporters of LGBT at the High Court in Nairobi during the case on the decriminalisation of gay sex in Kenya in 2019.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • New report has ranked Nairobi among cities where the LGBT community faces discrimination.
  • Report mentions the High Court decision of May 2019 where judges refused to quash a section of the Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality.

A coalition of 27 global companies has asked Kenya to fully recognise gays, lesbians, bisexuals and the transgender to unlock more billions into the economy.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Energy dealers sue to block 16pc VAT on cooking gas

  2. Fiona Asonga: My passion is making a difference in the lives of others

  3. Global firms want Kenya to allow homosexuality

  4. PRIME Rabbit meat, the delicacy missing on your plate

  5. Uhuru mourns industrialist Naushad Merali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.