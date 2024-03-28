German cleaning equipment manufacturer opens Kenya subsidiary

German-based cleaning equipment manufacturer, Karcher, has invested Sh430 million in the Kenyan market.

This is after the company opened its subsidiary in Kenya, which will also serve as East Africa’s regional distribution center.

Karcher manufactures cleaning products such as high-pressure cleaners, floor care equipment, parts cleaning systems, wash water treatment, military decontamination equipment and window vacuum cleaners.

The company announced the investment in the Kenyan market while stating that it has already established a presence in seven Carrefour outlets and partnered with distributors across different customer segments.

The company’s deputy chief executive officer and chief sales officer, Christian May, said opening of the Kenyan subsidiary would enable the manufacturer to bring advanced products and services to customers in the region.

“By establishing Kenya as our regional hub, we are reducing lead times and enhancing responsiveness, ensuring prompt service and satisfaction for our clients,” said May.

The multinational manufacturer’s flagship store is located at UpperHill, Nairobi.

The company sells its cleaning solutions equipment to other businesses for resale, and directly to final customers.

Karcher Kenya’s Managing Director, Richard Thyaka, said with the Kenya-based East African hub now open, customers would no longer wait for upto 90 days for delivery of their products as has been the case.