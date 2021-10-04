Future of poultry farming is rosy but hurdles abound - Kenchic

Kenya’s poultry industry, just like all industries, is undergoing rapid changes that have led to a number of innovations to solve modern challenges. In a pandemic period where most Kenyans chose to work from home, poultry farming became a hobby while to others, it became the mainstay source of revenue. Nation’s tech journalist Faustine Ngila caught up with Jim Tozer, managing director at Kenchic, Kenya’s market leader in the sale of poultry products, to understand how the industry is evolving.

1. What innovations or new products has Kenchic created in the past decade?

As a business, Kenchic has always strived to identify opportunities and innovations that are relevant for our customers, whom we hold central to every decision we make. Innovation is at the heart of our business operations, as we strive to ensure quality products for both farmers and consumers of processed chicken meat.

All of our business innovations have been centred on solving problems and improving our existing products, services and processes in service of our consumers and farmers. We do this through ensuring that chicken is kept in the very best conditions to ensure food safety, throughout the production chain.

Our investment in a state of art new hatchery and processing plant in the last 10 years is testament to our customer commitment by ensuring we are equipped to produce the highest quality products. Our investments of over Sh4.5 billion have resulted in the most modern production facilities that produce the highest quality products in East and Central Africa.

This is a testament to our customer commitment and our efforts to ensure production of the highest quality products. We rigorously identify our customers’ needs, which inform us on what we need to do.

Our investments in farming operations and our new processing factory are as a result of recognising that the customer and consumer wanted products that demonstrated the highest food safety standards, and that were produced and delivered in such a way that gave them confidence that their food was nutritious and safe.

Another innovation, adopted with our consumers, specifically poultry farmers in mind, was our Kenbro chicken, selectively bred as an alternative bird with increased production.

Kenbro is a free- range bird that is robust to disease and can be used for sustainable or commercial farming for meat or eggs. Innovations such as these ensure that farmers have the best opportunity or strong financial returns with their flocks.

Today, we are a leader in producing day old chicks that are vaccinated at our hatchery and protected against the major poultry diseases. This means our farmers can benefit from having the highest quality chicks delivered to them that will thrive and grow from day 1, giving them peace of mind and providing the best opportunity or strong financial returns. Recently, in conjunction with an animal health pharmaceutical company, we identified a further innovation to provide farmers with the best products – a new vaccine.

The new vaccine technology provides comprehensive, life-long protection against the following financially crippling poultry diseases: Bursal Disease (IBD) or Gumboro, Newcastle Disease (ND) and Marek's Disease (MD) in a single, 3-in-1 easy to administer dose at the hatchery. Our decision to adopt this new vaccine was made with farmers in mind as market research showed it guarantees healthier, more productive birds due to enhanced flock health and performance uniformity.

We are committed to providing sound technical assistance to poultry farmers and aim to do this through all our innovations. Our Poultry Centres are a ‘one-stop’ shop for scientific, technical advice and support through activities such as weekly webinars or physical seminars on production methods.

Our in-house registered veterinarians manage these together with our field service team of over 30 highly trained staff. Being the only local company providing such technical services, Kenchic is determined to support the growth of subsistence and commercial poultry farming in the region, by ensuring local farmers are equipped to maintain the best farming practices.

2. What necessitated or drove the creation of these innovations?

Whilst not our own innovation, our Farm to Fork model is the core of all we do. The model ensures that all our chicken and chicken products are kept in the very best conditions to ensure safe food. All farms, hatcheries and facilities adhere to the strictest biosecurity and animal welfare protocols laid down by reputable global organizations, such as the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

This means that all our products are produced to a set of the highest standards. We are in a unique position in the industry to do this, as we have invested in an in-house laboratory, which is the only one of its kind in Kenya, audited by global food production specialists and ISO 17025 certified by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS).

The lab allows us to ensure every aspect of our operations adhere to biosecurity and food safety, to guarantee our consumers the best quality products.

We aim to be the chicken of choice in all markets, which has necessitated adopting the afore-mentioned innovations to meet farmers’ and consumers’ growing needs. Our consumers are at the heart of all our innovations, as the aim is to deliver safe food that they can trust.

Our Farm to Fork model underpins all of these innovations and production processes. The Farm to Fork model is Kenchic’s promise to customers that they will not compromise on quality; from when the egg is hatched until consumers have top quality meat for consumption and farmers have top quality birds.

3. How do such innovations work and what is the cost of using them?

All of our innovations work simultaneously to deliver on our two priorities, which are: guaranteeing consumers’ safe and healthy food and supplying farmers with quality poultry products and supporting them as poultry farmers. This is what we call our Farm to Fork model, where we deploy various processes and innovations all the way from the breeder farms to the hatchery, broiler farms, processing plant and eventually to the consumers’ plate.

Kenchic also prides itself on maintaining a complete cold chain system all the way from the production floor to the customer to ensure all its chicken meat products remain in tip-top condition: safe and fresh.

Our latest innovation, the new vaccine, which we administer at the Kenchic hatchery, is an accurate, cheaper, and faster way to ensure that all of the farmers’ chicks are pre-vaccinated – reducing cost of labour and time for farmers. If vaccination of chicks is not done properly, the results could be financially crippling for a farmer, through the resulting diseases. The vaccine has additional benefits such as 3-in-1 protection from a single injection, efficient disease control that leads to healthier and more productive birds, superior, long-term disease prevention, improved ROI and it is reaction free.

It is proven that vaccinated chicks at hatchery level grow faster, and produce more eggs and meat at a lower cost. Although adopting the vaccine incurs a slightly higher business cost to our operations, the return on investment, for us and the farmers we work with is significant and well worth it.

Kenchic poultry farm in Athi River. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

4. So how is this innovation transforming poultry business in Kenya?

At Kenchic, we have taken the initiative to scale up our farmer education investment on practices such as animal welfare and biosecurity, teaching small-scale producers to better manage their flock and production schedules in line with market predictions. Such training protects farmers from incurred losses and the frustration of overproduction. The support and training we offer to farmers extends these innovations to the growing poultry industry in Kenya.

Innovations allow for safer and better quality poultry products and reduce the workload placed on the farmer and subsequent production losses. Different innovations and new technologies are helping farmers increase their productivity and output.

One significant way that we support farmers who purchase our Kenchic Day Old Chicks is through the introduction of full hatchery vaccination, which serves to ensure that vaccination is handled by experts at the hatchery, instead of farm level vaccination that is prone to vaccination failures.

Some farmers may experience poor vaccination sourcing, breaking of the cold chain, poor administration techniques among other issues. Kenchic, in partnership with Heifer International and county governments has supplied some of our hatchery-vaccinated chicks to Kisumu, Siaya and Homabay counties for distribution to farmers, allowing them to access pre-vaccinated birds.

4. What has been the monetary value of using your technology in the poultry industry? How are the returns on investment for farmers?

The initial expense of Kenchic technology and innovations is comparatively higher than that of small- scale producers. This is because of our stringent Farm to Fork model, which is crucial to our Food Safety commitments. Despite these initial costs, our overall returns are higher due to our food safety and animal welfare practices that produce safer and better quality products for consumers.

This has made Kenchic a reputable supplier as our processed products are safe and our chicks have better liveability than any others in the region, and this is directly linked to the innovations and practices we put in place to ensure animal welfare and biosecurity. This also results in higher return on investment for local farmers that purchase Kenchic Day Old Chicks.

All our investments have made us a reputable supplier of Day Old Chicks and processed poultry products that are safe and healthy for consumers. We therefore believe that despite the initial cost, these investments and innovations pay for themselves in the long-run.

5. Despite the use of technology, challenges still exist in this industry. What areas still need to be addressed to make the poultry supply chain efficient?

There are still several challenges facing the poultry industry in Kenya, especially for small-scale farmers. The cost of feed is still staggeringly high compared to what our neighbours in the East

African Community and indeed the wider COMESA region face. Given the fact that maize is a staple food for many in the country, we are forced to compete with human food manufacturers for this scarce resource.

The change in rainfall patterns and increased human population has led to segmentation of arable land for human settlement that has made the availability of maize scarce.

The overall increase of taxes and cost of production have led to agriculture no longer being an attractive venture. While most of our competitors in the region are afforded favourable tax regimes that spare feed ingredients and other inputs, Kenyan farmers do not enjoy similar advantages and this has continuously led to high costs of production that make poultry farming unsustainable.

As a company, we try as much as possible to cushion farmers from these costs whenever we can. Additionally the low consumption of meat and eggs on the continent adds to the challenges facing the poultry industry.

Lastly, the playing field in the poultry industry is uneven, with some informal producers not adhering to food safety. We are in need of harmonised tax regimes and cost structures for production to even playing fields within the East African region. Smallholder farmers in particular need support from the larger industry with the tools to enable them to implement food safety measures, including a solid distribution network that accounts for the many challenges small-scale, rural farmers face.

Private sector must promote self-regulation and standardization of food safety regulations across the entire value chain, which can lead to better government set food safety regulations for all food companies and small-scale producers. Food safety measures are critical for sustainability and success for the industry.

This is a shared responsibility between governments, and private sector members like food producers, retailers and hospitality businesses as well as consumers. Everyone has a role to play from Farm to Fork to ensure the food we consume is safe and healthy.

6. Blockchain technology has been hailed as a potential way to create a trusted meat supply chain system. Do you have plans to use the same in the future?

Blockchain enhances the ability to quickly pinpoint potential sources of contamination to efficiently prevent, contain or rectify outbreaks. Transparency in terms of blockchain food traceability can validate and authenticate food origin and improve brand credibility.

As we are not fully utilizing this technology yet, we do have systems in place that ensure food traceability and point to the origin of all our poultry.

Our Farm to Fork model underpins quality by ensuring that every egg hatched, every day old chick sold, every chicken raised and every cut of meat processed is safe and healthy for consumption. From Kenchic to breeder farms, the parent stock birds are reared in a highly bio secure environment.

Once the eggs hatch in the commercial hatchery, the day-old chicks are either placed on Kenchic broiler farms to be reared for meat or they are sold to broiler, layer and Kenbro farmers for subsistence and commercial farming. In the event of a non-conformity to quality standards, our chicken product can be traced back to the egg the chicken hatched from. This traceability system ensures the chicken product we offer our customers is reliable, trusted and quality guaranteed. We will always strive to adopt new technologies that allow us to deliver on our promise.

7. What would you say is the future of poultry farming?

The future of poultry production is bright. There is huge potential within the local poultry industry and with more effort from all our stakeholders, the industry will thrive. Despite the low consumption of white meat and eggs across the continent, they will naturally be the preferred option considering the rise in lifestyle diseases. Lowering production and input costs would boost the consumption of white meat, as white meat and eggs have some of the highest protein percentage available. It just needs to be made more affordable for the consumer.

The future of poultry farming is dependent on animal welfare and food safety measures and practices, and the combined efforts of all stakeholders in the production chain.