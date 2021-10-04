Future of poultry farming is rosy but hurdles abound - Kenchic

Jim Tozer

Kenchic Managing Director Jim Tozer.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s poultry industry, just like all industries, is undergoing rapid changes that have led to a number of innovations to solve modern challenges. In a pandemic period where most Kenyans chose to work from home, poultry farming became a hobby while to others, it became the mainstay source of revenue. Nation’s tech journalist Faustine Ngila caught up with Jim Tozer, managing director at Kenchic, Kenya’s market leader in the sale of poultry products, to understand how the industry is evolving.

