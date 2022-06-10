From surviving to thriving: KMC pays Sh3bn to 1,200 farmers after KDF takeover

The refurbished Kenya Meat Commission has paid more than Sh3 billion to 1,200 farmers since the military took over operations almost two years ago, the Nation has learnt.

The factory has undergone a huge transformation from a struggling shell making monthly profits of between Sh3 million and Sh5 million to a thriving body raking in Sh300 million every month. In the last quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, profits stood at below Sh10 million.

It’s also booming time for livestock farmers in the surrounding regions and the country at large as KMC has increased the number of those contracted to supply animals to the abattoir from 20 to over 1,000 in less than a year.

“Initially, farmers used to wait till the animals were slaughtered and weighed to get their pay but we have since shifted to live weight because we are now automated. Payments are delivered to the farmers within 72 hours, thus making it attractive to many suppliers,” KMC Managing Commissioner, Brigadier James N. Githaga, told the Nation Thursday.

The KMC boss also said plans are under way to enter the export market in an ambitious plan that would turn it into an international supplier even as it takes care of the local demand.

“KMC did not have the ISO certification, so it could not export its products. The process was initiated last year. It’s a long process but we are through with the training and audit part and we hope to attain the certification this month. After that, private individuals and countries that have expressed interest in our meat will start receiving it,” said Brig. Githaga.

Below its daily capacity

Before the Kenya Defence Forces took over, KMC machinery was outdated, production was at its lowest with only eight animals being slaughtered, which was way below its daily capacity of 1,000 cattle and 1,500 sheep or goats.

Disgruntled staff, suppliers and nearby landowners had filed 72 cases against the commission. Waste was being released to the environment, leading to a stench around the factory.

Today, the main abattoir at Athi River is beaming with activity, with over 200 permanent staff and 300 contracted workers on duty.

Brig. Githiga said Sh687 million was spent on refurbishing the factory, purchase of vehicles and livestock for the target market (security agencies, government ministries and departments).

“Around Sh90 million went to the purchase of new refrigerated trucks, Sh45 million was spent on installation of information management systems for accountability while Sh427 million was used for the purchase of livestock for the first three months,” Brigadier Githaga said.

“This was guided by the daily consumption of meat by security agencies, government ministries and departments, which tallied to slaughtering of 147 animals daily. Some of the meat was sent to the commission’s three retail outlets in Makupa (Mombasa), Landhies (Nairobi) and Athi River (Machakos). We have settled 51 cases, a good number of those requiring little compensation out of court.”

The commission is now looking into growing its market base through franchising its Nyama Haven outlets to reach more local consumers along the Thika Superhighway, Ngong Road, Lang’ata Road, the central business district before spreading out in major towns across the country.

Sign agreements

Part of the expansion will see KMC sign agreements with county governments that have abattoirs so that the commission can run them and add value to the meat as they get closer to farmers. The refurbishment of Kibarani abattoir is 95 per cent complete and shall be opened within the month.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta moved the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to Defence, questions were raised over his alleged militarisation of civilian institutions. So, will they hand it back to civilian management?