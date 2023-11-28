A four-day appeal delay likely to cost Coca-Cola Sh8 billion

It is a battle that soft drinks maker Coca-Cola has fought with a former consumer for the last five years and lost.

A last chance by the giant company to overturn a decision at the Supreme Court slipped through its fingers because of a four-day delay in filing the second appeal.

The delay is likely to cost the company Sh8 billion as it seeks to comply with the directive of the High Court, which was endorsed by the Court of Appeal in July this year by putting nutritional information, storage, and contact information on the glass bottles of the soft drinks.

Rule 38 (1) of the Supreme Court provides that where an appeal is filed as of right, it should be done within 30 days after filing the notice of appeal.

The same rules provide that a notice of appeal should be filed within 14 days from the date when the decision sought to be challenged, is made.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Nairobi Bottlers appeal on July 7 and the company filed a notice of appeal at the Appellate court seven days later, which was well within time.

The firm was then required to file the main appeal on or before August 14 but the same was made on August 18, four days too late.

Computation of the days within, which the appeal should have been filed became the subject of an argument between Nairobi Bottlers and Coca-Cola Central, East & West Africa on one hand, and Mr Mark Ndumia Ndung’u- the successful litigant- on the other hand.

Mr Ndumia won and Nairobi Bottlers’ appeal was struck out by the apex court.

The Supreme Court bench presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome even rejected pleas by the company to exercise its discretion in its favour and allow the appeal, because there is no other forum where the issues in dispute can be resolved.

Nairobi Bottlers

“Having found that the notice of appeal was filed on July 14, 2023, it follows that the appeal, which was filed on this court’s online platform on August 18, 2023, and the printed copies thereof availed on August 21, 2023, were out of time,” the judges said as they struck out the appeal.

The judges said the company had given a valid explanation for not filing the case up until August 17 as the delay was caused by the Court of Appeal registry and said the mistake cannot be visited on a litigant.

However, the judges said the company had not offered any explanation for the delay between August 17 and October 2, when it filed another application seeking an extension of time.

Mr Ndumia opposed the application for an extension of time stating that the company filed the appeal 38 days after the notice of appeal contrary to Rule 38(1)(a) of the Supreme Court Rules.

Nairobi Bottlers' finance director, Mr Joe Mutisya, explained that the delay was caused by the Court of Appeal's failure to avail certified copies of the judgment and proceedings within time.

Mr Mutisya explained that the company diligently followed up on the provision of certified copies but had no control over the issuance of the same.

He said the company could not file its appeal without the certified judgment and as such, the delay, which he computed as four days, is not inordinate.

Mr Mutisya pleaded with the court saying the company should be allowed to ventilate its appeal.

The judges rejected the pleas stating that; “Time and time again, we have reiterated that filing an appeal out of time without leave and then seeking this court’s discretion to extend time is presumptive and inappropriate.”

The court also declined to accede to the request to deem the appeal, which was filed out of time, as properly before the court as, “To do so would be tantamount to sanctioning an illegality.”

Mr Ndumia filed the petition over variance in the information on the labels of plastic and glass bottles containing Coca-Cola, Krest, Fanta, Sprite, and Stoney soft drinks brands.

Nutritional content

He argued that the omission of information relating to the nutritional content, the customer service contacts as well and storage directions on the glass bottles violated Article 46 of the Constitution and amounted to discrimination.

The High Court allowed the petition on January 30, 2018, and a subsequent appeal was dismissed on July 7, 2023.

Had it been allowed to pursue the second appeal, the company claimed that it would incur up to Sh8 billion in producing new glass bottle designs.

Further, the company stated that the approval of a new bottle design by the Coca-Cola Company is a rigorous and lengthy process and the same would impede its competitive advantage and also permanently cripple its business and affect its ability to meet wages for its workforce of over 3,000 people.

The soft drinks maker now has six months to design the new glass bottles to include nutritional information among other details on soda bottles.

Both the High Court and Court of Appeal had established that the omission of the product information on the packaging of the glass bottles deprived consumers of their constitutionally guaranteed right to be aware of the nutritional information and storage directions of their preferred beverage.

Article 46(1) of the Constitution provides that consumers have the right to goods and services of reasonable quality, to the information necessary for them to gain full benefit from goods and services, to the protection of their right, safety, and economic interests, and to compensation for loss or injury arising from defects in goods and services.

Mr Ndumia admitted that he stopped taking Coca-Cola soda in 2014 on a doctor’s advice.

The company defended itself saying it had provided the brand, trade name, common name of the food, correct declaration of the net contents in weight, volume, or number as well as the name and address of the manufacturer, and packer or distributor of the food.

The firm through senior counsel George Oraro submitted before the Court of Appeal that the right to equality and non-discrimination guaranteed under Article 27 of the Constitution is the right of persons and not products.

Further, whether to buy beverages in a glass or plastic bottle is a consumer’s discretion, and, therefore, it does not in any way amount to discrimination.

The Court of Appeal judges held that Article 46 and the Consumer Protection Act imposes explicit requirements for the content of food labels, which manufacturers are not free to ignore.