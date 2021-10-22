Bars of gold
Foreign firms fight over Sh2.6bn gold in Nairobi vaults

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • Coomidepco mines gold in North Kivu and Kasai provinces. It’s one of six giant firms that control a large chunk of the industry in the DRC.
  • Inner Spirit is headquartered in Madrid with interests in the Equatorial Guinea, a former Spanish colony.

Two foreign firms are locked in a bitter court battle over a 650kg gold haul valued at Sh2.6 billion that was mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and stored in Nairobi.

