Focus on banks over withheld excess assets auction proceeds

In a harsh decision in 2012, High Court Judge Eric Ogola wondered whether banks are actually Kenyans.

The judge, irked by failure of Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HF) to refund excess money after auctioning a customer’s property for defaulting on loan repayment, said lenders cannot just hide behind the contracts they make, regardless of how unjust they are, to destroy their customers.

“Without their customers, the banks cannot operate. A time has come for banks in Kenya to look into the eyes of their customers and answer the question: Are banks Kenyans? Or have they just entered Kenya for business?” he posed.

Justice Ogola was making the remarks in a case filed by Captain J.N. Wafubwa against the mortgage lender, after declining to refund a surplus of Sh20.6 million recovered from the sale of his property.

Although the Court of Appeal two years later clarified that the stinging attack was directed at that particular bank, the behaviour seems to be creeping back.

In two recent decisions, borrowers were forced to head back to court to compel lenders to refund the surplus of proceeds of auctioned properties.

Although the judges held the forced sales were procedural, lenders should not hold on to the excess money realised from the sale.

In the first case, the family of Ms Lalitaben Kantilal Shah, who died in 2007 sued Spire Bank seeking release of Sh16.8 million, for a house that was sold to recover a loan in December 2003.

The court was informed that Shah and her husband Kantilal Hunja Shah borrowed a loan of Sh90 million from the lender, on December 5, 2003, then known as Southern Credit Banking Corporation.

The loan was taken for use by their companies Kenpaper Limited, Malde Transporters, and Africa Ware Paper Limited. The debt was secured against the property owned by these firms.

Sh30 million

Shah died in 2004 and the property was transferred to the widow but, she also passed on in 2007 after defaulting on the loan repayment, which then stood at Sh30 million.

The court heard that the property, which had been charged to the bank, fetched Sh50 million during acution. But even after selling the property, the lender did not surrender the excess money.

Justice Josephine Mong’are ruled and directed the lender to refund the surplus plus interest. “I hold and find that these funds were the estate of Lalitaben Kantilal Shah and the same ought to be paid to the plaintiff by the defendant (Spire Bank) or its successor with interest from the date of the sale being 26th September 2007,” said the judge.

Ms Nayna Kantilal, a daughter of Shah said her mother willed the house to her and she resided in it before she was asked to vacate by the lender after it was auctioned.

Ms Nayna informed the court that she was aware that the property was sold for Sh50 million, and that she and her brother were therefore entitled to the balance from the sale after repayment of the loan.

The lender, which has since been acquired by Equity Bank admitted that the house was sold in 2007 for Sh50 million but added that the excess amount was credited to a firm related to Shah’s business.

Justice Mong’are said no explanation was provided as to why, the lender who had earlier been able to trace the Shah family members, did not find it necessary to advise them that there were funds due and available to them.

“I find that the defendant acted callously in failing to establish who was entitled to these funds and alerting them that indeed there were refunds due to the estate after their loan was fully discharged,” the judge said.

Lawyer Titus Koceyo said many banks refund the surplus and that some, however, keep the money for their benefit.

He said to ensure that a borrower recovers nothing, some lenders come up with flimsy charges and penalties. Such levies include valuer’s fees, auctioneers fees, and penalties, he said.

“Legally, a bank should not unjustly enrich itself. If there is excess money realised from the sale, it should be refunded to the customer,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Stephen Gitonga who said a lender should only deduct its loan and refund the excess amount.

Erect 109 single rooms

In a different case, ABC Bank was asked to refund Peter Kiplangat Rono and Samuel Kiprono Sang Sh9 million, which was realised from the sale of two properties in Kericho town in September 2017.

Justice Mary Oundo heard that father and son owned two plots in Kericho and borrowed a loan of Sh10 million from the lender in 2014, to develop the property.

Mr Rono informed the court that the loan was to erect 109 single rooms on the plots and the rental proceeds would be used to repay the loan.

According to Mr Rono, the plot was valued at Sh16 million while the developments were approximately Sh10.9 million. He said they had started repaying the loan but somewhere along the line, there was a disagreement between them and the lender.

According to the customer, the bank had given them a grace period of six months, but the lender started claiming that they were defaulting before the expiry of the period.

They later discovered that the properties had been sold for Sh22 million, which was confirmed by the lender, and that the auction was conducted by Igare Auctioneers.

The judge ruled that the forced sale was procedural as the process complied with the provisions of the law on the statutory power of sale.

“That said surplus amount totalling Sh9,005,004.85 shall either be deposited into the plaintiff’s account or be accounted for within the next 14 days of the delivery of this Judgment,” the judge said.