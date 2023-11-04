Fly540 in trouble: Grounded airline faces Sh2.5 billion bill for leased aeroplanes, DCI probe

A low-cost domestic airline recently grounded, is under investigations over a Sh2.5 billion debt for 19 leased aircraft.

Ongoing investigations, the Nation has established, have deepened the row over ownership of the planes managed by the Five Forty Aviation Limited, including seven claimed by a Canadian firm.

Companies laying stake to the leased planes now want Fly540 to pay $17 million accrued over a period of time citing breach of agreement.

A standoff over Sh77 million jet fuel allegedly supplied to the airline by Fine Jet Limited has lifted the lid on the latest fights.

Fly540 also faces another Sh1 billion bill allegedly owed to Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Sh400 million demanded by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for landing and parking fees.

An investigation is also underway over cannibalising of aircraft grounded by KCAA and KAA at Wilson Airport amid claims expensive parts are removed and sold to unsuspecting clients.

According to documents in our possession, one of the aggrieved parties reached out to Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to intervene under the Cape Town convention to get their grounded planes released.

Through a note in February from the aggrieved lenders to Mr Murkomen, the CS tasked his Principal Secretary (PS) Mohamed Daghar to act on the matter in line with the Cape Town Convention and Protocol.

The air treaties aim to resolve the problem of obtaining certain and opposable rights to high-value aviation assets, namely airframes, aircraft engines and helicopters which, by their nature, have no fixed location.

The convention seeks to address the problems that primarily arise from the fact that legal systems have different approaches to securities, title retention agreements and lease deals, which create uncertainty for lending institutions regarding the efficacy of their rights.

This hampers financing for such aviation assets and increases the borrowing cost. Kenya is among 65 signatories who are parties to the convention.

“The CS was seized of the matter and delegated to the PS to find a way to assist the concerned parties. The PS acted on the letter immediately and asked both KCAA and KAA to release the aircraft,” disclosed an official at the ministry aware of the development.

Although KAA is reported to have complied with the PS’s directive, KCAA is reported to have continued holding the planes over none payment by Fly540.

“When the lenders asked to see the aircrafts at Wilson airport, they were shocked to find the condition they were in, despite Kenya being a signatory to the Cape Town Convention and Protocol, which also extends to securing the assets,” disclosed an official at Wilson airport.

The officials added that the aircraft had missing parts, including engines.

The Saturday Nation has now reliably learnt that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths are now probing possible collusion between Five Forty Aviation and aviation authority officials to defraud taxpayers, through the accrued debts spanning years and also failing to secure the grounded planes.

On September 27th 2023, the DCI in charge of Wilson airport wrote to the KCAA) Director General Emile Arao requesting production of documents.

“This office is investigating an alleged matter of theft of aircraft parts reported by Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc,” reads A. Kinyua’s letter. “It is alleged that the stolen aircraft part with a reduction gear Box S/No. AG0042 was fitted to one of the complainant’s aircraft at the time of registration. As a matter of urgency and towards our investigations, we request that you furnish us with certified copies of initial Certificate of Airworthiness issue documents pertaining to Aircraft Reg. No 5Y- CGL and 5Y-RJS.

“Certificate of registration pertaining to Aircraft Reg. No. 5Y-CGL and 5Y- RJS. Any other relevant information that can assist in the investigation,” he sought.

Mr Arao acknowledge receipt of the DCI letter dated September 27th on October 6th and sent the required documents.

“As requested, please find attached certified copies of certificates relating to aircraft nationality and registration marks 5Y-CGL and 5Y-RJS. The certificates of airworthiness (C of A) indicating the date of initial issues and renewals and certificate registration (C of R).

In the documents shared by KCAA boss, ownership of the disputed aircraft is Avmax, based in Canada and the name of leaser is Fly540, with the lease agreement signed in 2018.

In September, a multi-agency team comprising representatives from KCAA, KAA (Wilson), DCI, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA-Wilson) and the police did an airworthiness inspection and visited the aircraft for verification of Avmax allegations on component installed on 5Y-CGH, which they claim belonged to them. After the exercise, the team concluded that there was indeed a reason for Avmax to complain.

“There was a valid reason for Avmax aircraft leasing Inc. complaint and subsequent grounding of the aircraft by the authority,” reads the report by the team signed by Mr A. Lumutu and E Mungai.

In the course of the exercise, they discovered that new aircraft owner could not present aircraft maintenance records especially the logbooks when required for verification.

“The details of RGB s/N:AG0042, propeller hub, actuator and blades on engine no. 2 match with the details provided by Avmax to be investigated,” the report recommended.

Specifically, a gearbox engine allegedly stolen at Wilson Airport, was later recovered in South Africa after probe, already sold to another firm.

Avmax Technical Manager Africa Russ McNeil in one of the complaint letters to DCI, documents three people alleged to have been to the aircraft at Wilson, also included in the OB. “The following were the people at the aircraft yesterday (September),” stated McNeil listing the three whose names we conceal for legal reasons.

On April 8, Five Forty Aviation Limited also appointed Mr Peter Nganga of Petfiend auctioneers to recover the sum of $207,600 as cost for storage of aircraft Reg. No 5Y-BUZ.

“The amount claimed is fully within the knowledge of the directors of Avmax. Please be advised the current Group CEDO is staying in on a short visit at Sankara Hotel. Avmax leasing do not have a registered office in Nairobi,” explained Fly540 CEO Donald Smith.

He continued: “So service must be done in person to Mr Steven Hankirk with a copy to Mr Daar of Inamdar advocates at ABC place.”Fly540 is accused of leasing aircrafts, failing to honour the agreement and when the leaser terminates the contract, seeking reprieve in court.

“There is no aircraft officially owned by Fly540. It has leased all its aircrafts and that’s where the problem is,” an official at Wilson told Saturday Nation.

The Canadian aircraft leasing firm recently moved to court to stop auction of its two planes, arguing that it has nothing to do with the current debt Fly540 owes the State parastatals.

Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc in an urgent application filed in court sought the suspension of the warrants of attachment issued for seizure of two aircraft by an auctioneer, so that it can prove ownership.

The firm through its local agent Mr David Kuria said in the application that they are apprehensive that the attached aircrafts would be sold if stay is not granted, rendering its case useless.

“That unless the warrants of attachment herein are stayed, the application will be rendered nugatory,” Mr Kuria told the court.

High Court judge Josephine Mong’are had directed Fine Jet and Fly 540 and the auctioneer to file their responses ahead of the hearing this week, prompting the leaser to also go to court.

In an ad in the local dailies on October 23rd, Nairobi connection Services Auctioneers put out a public auction schedule to take place in a few days following the court case between Fine Jet Limited and Five Forty Aviation limited.

“Under instructions received from Milimani High Court, Nairobi, we shall by public action sell the aircraft parked at Wilson Airport on Tuesday October 31st at our offices at 11am,” reads the notice that has since been overtaken by events.

After failing to settle the debt, Fine Jet engaged the services of Nairobi Connection Services Auctioneers, who identified two aircraft, a 5Y-BXC bombardier CRJ-100 and 5Y-RJS DHC-8-300, for sale to recover the debt.

The Canadian aircraft owners put another advert in the local dailies warning unsuspecting Kenyans against being lured to purchase the two airplanes scheduled for sale.

Titled Disclaimer- Buyer Beware, it notified the general public not to take part in the action of the two aircrafts owned by AVMAX Aircraft Leasing Inc, as the ownership had been confirmed by the KCAA as recently as last month.

Yesterday, Fly540 CEO Donald Smith rejected the claims against the company. “Can I suggest you meet me Monday and I give you the true facts,” he said.