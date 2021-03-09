Flower exporters urge MPs to ratify Kenya-UK deal

The Kenya Flower Council (KFC) wants parliament to immediately approve the Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) as a way to avoid additional tariffs and also save the local floriculture industry.

The council has argued that delaying the ratification risks jeopardising the country’s flower and wider agricultural exports sector, since the UK will begin slapping additional tariffs on Kenya’s exports by the end of 2021, a move it has complained will affect the sector’s competitiveness in the market.

“If the EPA is not brought into effect, tariffs on imports from Kenya would revert to MFN (Most Favoured Nation) rates. This would lead to the imposition of duties on some of our imports from Kenya and more particularly at a rate of 8 per cent on cut flowers,” the council said in a statement Tuesday.

Flower exporters say delaying the ratification process means Kenya is likely to pay Sh2.6 billion as duties on agricultural exports by the end of this year. This, the council says, will make Kenya’s produce sell at higher prices than its competitors and thus injure its market share.

“Kenya’s main competitors are Ethiopia which is an LDC (Least Developed Country) and trades duty and quota free under EBA, and Colombia, who already have a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK,” KFC stated.

The council urged parliament to conclude the ratification quickly, observing that the sector which contributes about 1.06 per cent of Kenya's GDP and employs more than 200,000 people could be hurt by any delays.