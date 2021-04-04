Flight blockade will devastate local businesses

JKIA Nairobi

Travellers get ready to leave Kenya through the at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on July 31, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • With no timeline as to when the ban could be lifted, even if it is temporary, many businesses will be devastated. 

The angry reaction was quick. For many Kenyans, the decision by the United Kingdom to implement a travel ban amounts to betrayal.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Going cashless: Comparison between Kenya and Sweden

  2. Ministry, BAT agree on nicotine product

  3. How I started my media company with Sh40,000

  4. Flight blockade will devastate local businesses

  5. The good, bad and ugly of growing pumpkins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.