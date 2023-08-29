Firms face tighter compliance rules as Kenya plans to adopt sustainability-reporting standards

Listed and non-listed companies in the country should expect tighter disclosure and compliance requirements with regard to Environmental, Social and Sustainability (ESG) disclosures with the launch of the inaugural global sustainability-reporting standards in the country now slated to take place in early September.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) says it has partnered with the Pan-African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) for the launch of the inaugural Sustainability Reporting Standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, slated for September 5.

“For the first time, the Standards create a common language for disclosing the effect of climate-related risks and opportunities on a company’s prospects. The Institute, in collaboration with PAFA, is pleased to announce the official launch of the Standards in the Kenyan Market on the 5th of September 2023,” ICPAK Chief Executive Officer Dr Grace Kamau says.

The launch of the standards locally is expected to address the challenge of non-standardised reporting on matters ESG given that a number of listed entities, including Safaricom PLC, East African Breweries PLC and Stanbic Bank PLC, are already issuing sustainability reports.

IFRS S1 deals with general requirements for disclosure of sustainability-related financial information and is designed to ensure that companies disclose information about any sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could substantively impact the company’s cashflows.

IFRS S2, on the other hand, requires companies to make disclosures regarding any climate-related risks and opportunities that could substantively impact their cashflows, its access to finance and cost of capital.

Both IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 were launched by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) on June 26, 2023 and both standards have January 1, 2024 as the effective date.

“To reinforce the significance of sustainability, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) issued its inaugural standards—IFRS S1 and IFRS S2—ushering in a new era of sustainability-related disclosures in capital markets worldwide. The Standards will help to improve trust and confidence in company disclosures about sustainability to inform investment decisions,” Dr Kamau says.