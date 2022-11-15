Firm riding on technology to simplify work processes for organisations

Tech company Robisearch Limited has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at enabling businesses benefit from the digital revolution that has seen consumers move away from brick and mortar to digital transactions.

These will include the development of biometric systems that will target schools, companies and property owners to help them conduct their business in a more accountable manner.

Already, the firm has deployed a point-of-sale system that enables investors to track the performance of their businesses remotely, and know whether staff are accountable.

“Many businesses don’t know how much they are making and they don’t know which decisions to make because they have no data. Somebody who runs multiple businesses, for instance, could have a tough time tracking their profits and business performance. They could end up losing stock, or money but have no one to account for this, or even if they know this person was not being honest, they are unable to prove it,” said Robert Manyala, director of Robisearch.

Digital marketing

The firm has also developed a software application that enables organisations to efficiently manage client feedback. The platform generates valuable and actionable insights that organisations can use to enhance the customer experience.

“Any organisation, whether it is a church, a restaurant or a school needs to receive feedback, so as to be able to understand the needs and demands of their customers and respond accordingly,” said Mr Manyala.

The firm has also developed a school management system for monitoring students through a check-in system. Any time a child is leaving school whether it is because of school fees or because they are going back home, parents can know the time the child has left school and when to expect them.

They have also developed a property management system to help landlords and property owners manage properties from one central place. Someone who owns multiple residential houses is, thus, able to know the vacancies and status of payments instead of relying on agencies and caretakers.

Tenants can also use the portal to speak up. Agencies working with multiple landlords can also leverage the tool to simplify work. The tech company also supports businesses to digitally market their products, enabling them to reach wider markets with little effort.

Digital revolution

The firm is behind development of the biometric land registration system, which has helped to reduce fraud in land management. The system prevents duplication of title deeds as doing a land transaction now requires biometric registration as well.

Due to the rapid digital revolution, Mr Manyala says the business currently faces a challenge in competition from cheap but sub-standard products, and is calling on the government to intervene by regulating the market.

“You can try selling someone a product at Sh10, but a customer will tell you they can get the same product at Sh2, so for them as long as the name is the same, then they do not see why there should be a difference in value,” said Mr Manyala.