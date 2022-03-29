Firm leverages on tech to bring architectural designs to life

Right from the moment he stepped into the University of Nairobi’s School of Built Environment, Addy Madoya knew what he wanted to become - a household name in the field of architecture, a professional whose work would rival that of other great architects before him.

He could not wait to graduate and start working for a reputable architectural firm where he would build this expertise. Things, however, did not go as he had envisioned, because even just securing unpaid internship seemed nearly impossible. Little did he know then that this setback would be the beginning of something big.

With no internship forthcoming, Madoya partnered with a number of schoolmates and together, they begun working on small projects as freelancers, determined to build a name for themselves. They were young, they had not completed their degrees, therefore, this was not easy, but it did not stop them from shooting high.

“Our clients would love our work and engagement process during the entire design phase, however, when it came to negotiating contracts and making a financial commitment towards the projects, the age card would be used to discredit us,” says Madoya.

Unsure of whether the clients would buy in, they would still invest a lot of time and money on presentations, determined to prove their capability. The gamble paid off, when finally, towards the end of 2019, they managed to land their first big project, one worth about Sh80 million.

Sh1 million

Their commission would amount to well over Sh1 million. The client flew in from Germany to meet them, discuss terms, and make the payment.

Addy Madoya, Principal Partner, LondonConsult Design Studio Limited during an interview on march 23,2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“Then, we were operating so informally, that we did not have a company bank account. I asked the client to make the payment directly to my account, a factor that made her suspicious,” says Madoya.

To mitigate risk, the client engaged a lawyer to do a background check on the company to find out whether it was registered. It was not, but luckily for them, the client was quite impressed with their work that she agreed to work with them anyway.

That incident told them it was time they formalised their business, aware that future clients would not be so accommodating. And so in 2020, Madoya and his partners collectively raised about Sh1 million to register their company, LondonConsult, set up a physical address, and bought their tools of the trade.

The company was registered not as an architectural practice, but as a design practice, as it would not only work with architects, but artists as well, who would bring in a creative eye.

“Typical architectural work focused on the technical aspects of the project. Little attention was given to developing interesting concepts that went over and beyond just creating livable spaces and into creating spaces that focused on the character of the users,” notes Madoya.

Unlike conventional architecture, he says his firm would also use virtual reality technology to bring concept designs to life and therefore bridge communication barriers that existed between clients and artists in the design process.

“The big problem in architecture is articulating complex design work to clients. Typical architectural presentations perform terribly in communicating with the client’s intuition, especially if they (client) are not gifted in interpreting graphically technical illustrations. We wanted clients to interact with design on the cutting edge of technology. We integrated virtual reality tours and augmented reality tours as well, to enable clients to walk through proposed projects and understand each detail conceptualised by our artists.”

Soon, their unique approach to architecture won them many clients. Madoya says clients would be so immersed in the virtual presentation that issues such as the age-card no longer appeared in the equation.

5D design studio

They still did face issues in identifying architects whose designs and presentations aligned with their vision, but after posting their work online, they found that they did not have to search for artists since these artists would contact them.

Fast forward to 2022, the firm, LondonConsult, is now working with 13 artists, architects as well as in-house engineers, with a number on contract. Madoya says they would like to partner with psychologists in the future to better understand the needs of their clients.

With funding, he says they would also like to create an architectural 5D design studio where clients will interact with proposals with their senses. Some of their projects include a mall in Eldoret, residential and commercial units spread across the country, as well as hospitals.