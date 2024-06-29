Fintech company Tala eyes underserved financial markets

Fintech company Tala has announced plans to go after the $10 trillion globally underserved financial market, located primarily in emerging markets.

According to the company, this population has immense potential, but often lacks access to savings, credit, bill payment tools or the ability to affordably transfer money.

“The global majority has historically been excluded by legacy finance institutions. This can be overcome with innovative solutions, creativity, and radical trust,” said Jori Pearsall, Global Chief Business Officer at Tala.

Jori made the remarks this week during the fintech’s 10-year anniversary at Radisson Blu Hotel in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Since 2014, Tala has managed to serve over 3.5 million Kenyans and disbursed more than Sh300 billion.

Customer-centric innovation

Globally, the fintech company has served more than 9 million customers and disbursed Sh750 billion across The Philippines, Mexico, and India.

“Looking into the future, Tala’s focus for the next decade will be three-pronged, that is, more customer-centric innovation coupled with ecosystem partnerships,” said Annstella Mumbi, General Manager of Tala Kenya.

The fintech company will also be looking to expand into other African countries including the rest of East Africa, as well as influence policy and regulation to further drive financial inclusion.

“With our in-depth understanding of the mass market customer and our data science capabilities, we will be increasing our focus on partnerships and becoming an ecosystem enabler,” said Ms Mumbi.

Expanding financial access

In her remarks delivered by Anne Wamae, Economic advisor for Investments, Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano invited Tala to explore collaboration with the newly launched Karibu business Support Centre (KBSC).

The one-stop shop provides information and guidance to investors, traders and manufacturers-both physically and through an online portal.

In line with the new direction, Tala’s data, machine learning and AI tooling platform was rebuilt in 2023 to take full advantage of Tala’s proprietary data sets and continue expanding financial access and growing customer lifetime value.

End-to-end credit approval decisions for Tala customers, from application submission to decision, now take less than three seconds on average.