Financial firm Mogo employs AI to improve borrowers’ credit scores

Financial services firm, MOGO, is now utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assess and improve borrowers’ credit scores.

This is alongside use of credit analysts to evaluate borrowers’ ability to repay loans, as MOGO reaffirms its commitment to responsible lending.

The lender said the approach, which includes due diligence before issuing loans, is designed to prevent customers from facing financial hardships in the future, ensuring that their financial commitments are sustainable and in their best interests.

Financial literacy tool

“We have implemented several measures to assess our customers' ability to repay loans effectively. Our credit analysts evaluate customers' income statements for the past six months, and we utilize artificial intelligence technology to improve credit scoring models and ensure thorough evaluations are done before approving new loan applications,” said Chris Murimi, MOGO's Head of Underwriting.

In February, MOGO launched a free to use financial literacy tool, enabling customers to assess their financial creditworthiness independently, available on the company’s website.

Financial well-being

“To achieve our mission of facilitating upward social mobility across Kenyan communities, MOGO remains dedicated to fostering a transparent, customer-focused lending environment, prioritizing the financial well-being of its customers,” said Mr Murimi.